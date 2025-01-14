DJI Mavic 4 Pro leaks show it could improve my favorite camera drone with a redesigned triple camera module

The Mavic 3 Pro has an angular camera module, while leaked images of the Mavic 4 Pro suggest a redesign.

Leaked images seemingly show the rumored DJI Mavic 4 Pro's redesigned bulbous camera module

Leakers have spotted that DJI's new LiDAR feature might be missing

No suggestions of a launch date, yet

A recently leaked image seemingly gives us the most detailed look at the rumored DJI Mavic 4 Pro drone's camera module, and it takes a new form compared to that of the Mavic 3 Pro.

The Mavic 3 Pro is our favorite premium camera drone and is the first consumer drone with a triple camera module, which we awarded 2023 Camera of the Year. It features an angular module with 24mm, 70mm, and 166mm lenses for different perspectives. The leaked Mavic 4 Pro appears to have a triple camera module, too, but it looks pretty different.

Most apparent from the leaked pictures shared by reliable leaker @QuadroNews on X (formerly Twitter) is that the Mavic 4 Pro's Hasselblad-branded camera module is larger and bulbous. This could mean two things.

One improvement could be improved image quality, though we don't know if there are all-new image sensors for the three cameras. The Mavic 3 Pro has a primary 24mm camera with a large 20MP Four Thirds sensor, a 3x telephoto camera with 1/1.3-inch, plus a 7x telephoto camera with a smaller 1/2-inch sensor. However, the physically larger unit in the leaked images suggests improved lenses, at the least.

The gimbal-mounted camera module in leaked images (see below) also appears to stick out more and looks like it could enjoy a wider range of motion. That's good news for the Mavic 3 Pro owners who have complained about the limits of its gimbal.

Alongside improvements that we might expect from the rumored Mavic 4 Pro, there are also suggestions that it'll miss out on a new feature that debuted in the DJI Air 3S.

👉As we prepare for the DJI Flip, let's not forget about our handsome DJI Mavic 4 Pro.🫡#dji #djimavic4pro pic.twitter.com/jDUiVfVd3iJanuary 9, 2025

Function over form?

DJI leaker @QuadroNews suggests that the Mavic 4 Pro will miss out on LiDAR, a new feature in the Air 3S that improves its object-sensing performance, especially in low light. However, that rumor is based on the leaked image of what might be an early prototype – there's no word on a launch date yet – and that feature could consequently find its way into a final version.

The overall sentiment from DJI fans responding to the leaked images is positive regarding the potential camera improvements – while previous rumors hint at improved battery life, too – but they are less enthusiastic about the rumored Mavic 4 Pro's looks, and I'd have to agree.

Sure, a prototype will lack the finesse of a finished product, but based on the leaked images, DJI has prioritized function over form – the Mavic 4 Pro appears to be a beastly pro drone.

Early talk was that the rumored Mavic 4 Pro would be launched alongside the new DJI Flip. However, the Flip alone was announced today, and the Mavic 4 Pro launch date speculation is quiet for now, suggesting we have a little longer to find out more about its potentially class-leading new camera module.