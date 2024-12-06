DJI Mavic 4 Pro leaks show new flagship drone could land alongside the Flip soon

Leaked FCC filings in the US suggest Mavic 4 Pro will land soon

Mavic 4 Pro would replace the triple-camera Mavic 3 Pro from April 2023

It could sport a new camera array and a bigger battery

It appears that the looming threat of a US ban has only served to accelerate DJI's drone production, as yet another new drone has seemingly leaked – the DJI Mavic 4 Pro.

Prominent DJI leaker @JasperEllens shared on X (formerly Twitter) a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing in the US of DJI's latest flagship camera drone, the Mavic 4 Pro, which comes just a few days after an all-new foldable DJI Flip was leaked in the same way.

A double whammy of what could be two of the best DJI drones is certainly something for fans to get excited about, especially given the Flip is a mysterious new model, while the Mavic 4 Pro would succeed the superb Mavic 3 Pro, the world's first triple-camera drone that was launched in April 2023.

We awarded the Mavic 3 Pro both best drone and best camera in the TechRadar Choice Awards 2023 – it's that good. The Mavic 4 Pro has a tough act to follow then, so what can we expect from DJI's next flagship camera drone? There are a few leaks that hit the feeds of DJI leakers on X on the same day, so let's see what we can learn already.

A serious flagship on the horizon

Suddenly a #wild 'Drone' registration appears. All with censored white pages and a 'empty' FCC label. But then... BINGO. It is the #Mavic4 PRO label. It's coming.... Will they actually launch it before the USA DJI ban in 2025? Exciting times. Cheers Jasper pic.twitter.com/i3VjtC3FfsDecember 5, 2024

There's not much by way of product info to learn from these first leaks, besides two FCC filings suggesting that the Mavic 4 Pro is coming soon, possibly in two iterations, and that it packs a beefier 6654 mAh battery to the Mavic 3 Pro's already impressive 5000 mAh battery.

A new battery unit suggests a new design, and we were given a glimpse of the product itself in a video shared on X that seemingly shows a DJI staffer packing the Mavic 4 Pro drone away, covered in development stickers, after a test flight.

Another blurry image of what appears to be the same drone in flight shows a spherical camera unit which looks a little different to the one in the Mavic 3 Pro, so perhaps we can anticipate a new camera array.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That's not a lot to go on right now. But as with all recent DJI product launches, we can expect plenty more leaks in the build up, when we will find out more about what could be the best drone in 2025.