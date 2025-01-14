The new DJI Flip has a first-of-its-kind design that could be the future for beginner drones – but I'm not sure it hits the mark

The new DJI Flip sits above the Neo as a pricier multi-use beginner drone

It features a unique folding propellor design

Price starts from $439 / £369 / AU$699

DJI has unveiled the new and unique Flip, its latest multi-use drone for beginners. Like the DJI Neo, the DJI Flip is simple to operate for aerial selfies thanks to its auto-tracking flight modes and safety-first design, which includes propellor guards so you can fly up close. However, it’s also supercharged with superior flight performance and image quality.

During our in-depth DJI Flip review we discovered that you get better 4K video and 12MP images compared to the Neo, with their quality approaching what you'll get from DJI’s Mini series of drones, like the Mini 4K or Mini 4 Pro, although the Flip doesn't quite hit those same heights.

What’s most distinct about the DJI Flip, however, is its first-of-kind folding design – it looks like something out of Star Wars, and we've never seen a drone design like this. The Flip is bulkier than other selfie drones like the Neo and the HoverAir X1 Pro, meaning it's more stable in flight, but it still falls within the 249g-and-lighter category of drones that's largely restriction-free.

Prices for the Flip start at $439 / £369 / AU$699, and it's available in various kits. That’s double the cost of Neo, but half that of the Mini 4 Pro. This versatile craft potentially marks a new direction for beginner drones, but does it hit the mark for first-time pilots? The answer to that question depends on what features you’re most interested in.

A new dawn for beginner drones?

I rate the DJI Mini 4K as the best beginner drone for most people: it's affordable, shoots decent 4K video quality, and offers a variety of easy flight moves for dynamic videos. If money is no object, however, then the Mini 4 Pro is the best sub-250g drone you can buy. And since the entry-level Mini 4K landed in 2024, DJI has launched the even-cheaper Neo – an altogether different type of selfie drone.

The Mini 4K and Neo are distinct, while the Flip somewhat bridges the gap between the two – you can find out more in our in-depth review. Is there a place for a multi-use drone such as the DJI Flip? I'm not sure.

The Flip is much larger than the Neo when in use, and even when folded away. In fact, it's larger than any of DJI's Mini series of drones – that's largely down to the Flip's propellors, which feature guards and necessitate a new design approach and larger footprint.

It's also pricier than the Mini 4K and the Neo – the standard DJI Flip kit costs $439 / £369 / AU$699, or you can pick it up with the DJI RC 2 (smart) controller for $639 / £549 / AU$949, while the Fly More Combo, which costs $779 / £659 / AU$1,159 and includes two additional batteries, a four-battery charging hub, a shoulder bag, and two additional pairs of spare propellers, is only available with the RC2 controller.

Is the Flip worth it? That depends on what you're looking for in a drone. Image quality doesn't quite match that of the Mini 4 Pro, while versatility isn't quite that of the Neo, which can double up for FPV flight. As things stand, the Flip offers a little of the Neo and a little of the Mini 4K. It's a jack of all trades, which might work for some who want those selfie capabilities, but I'd argue that buying both the Neo and the Mini 4K rather than the Flip is a wiser move – the pair together don't cost a great deal more.