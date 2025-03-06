Upcoming DJI Mavic 4 Pro premium drone could deliver new camera skills and LiDAR – here’s what the latest leaks tell us

Leaked images seemingly show the rumored DJI Mavic 4 Pro's final design

Camera module appears capable of tilting far more than Mavic 3 Pro's

No LiDAR module visible, but propellers are more aerodynamic than Mavic 3 Pro's

A new leaked image suggests the DJI Mavic 4 Pro’s launch might not be too far away. DJI has yet to tease or confirm anything about its strongly rumored replacement for 2023’s Mavic 3 Pro, but a crisp and clear render shared by serial leaker Jasper Ellens at his site DroneXL looks very convincing indeed.

The image appears to be a final design render of the type used by DJI for promotional purposes. If that’s true (and there’s always the possibility it might be a clever mock-up made by a fan), then it could hint at the launch date for the drone being imminent. DroneXL suggests 20 April 2025 might be the big day, and if that’s the case we can expect more leaks to drip out over the coming weeks – including possible details of the Mavic 4 Pro’s specs and capabilities.

Despite its clarity this image doesn’t tell us a whole lot we didn’t already know from previous leaks, however, although it does appear to show a reworked propeller design that’s more aerodynamic than the older model. That could spell quieter operation and longer flight time – with 50 minutes of battery life being hinted at by previous leakers. The props also appear to feature an easy-release disc on top of each, which may serve to improve airflow while helping to keep rain and dust from entering the motors.

Tilting towards greatness

As seen previously, the Mavic 4 Pro’s triple camera module (which like the Mavic 3 Pro includes Hasselblad branding) appears to be physically larger and more bulbous than that of its predecessor.

The size increase could point to improved image quality via larger sensors or lenses, while the fact that it protrudes more prominently on its gimbal mount might allow it a greater range of motion. Some Mavic 3 Pro users have found its gimbal range slightly limiting, so this could be DJI’s way of improving things.

Another leak from Ellens seems to confirm the added range of motion. On X (formerly Twitter), he shared a video that seemingly proves the Mavic 4 Pro's camera module will be able to tilt much further than the Mavic 3 Pro's. He also says the camera will be able to shoot vertical video.

New video confirms the #mavic4pro camera will shoot #vertical and will go beyond 90 degrees. Also the camera tilt will go #twice as far up as the older Mavic3. Oh and I put some high resolution pictures at the end in the article. Cheers!https://t.co/OMhllEBW3tMarch 5, 2025

Where's the LiDAR module hiding?

We’re excited at the prospect of improved camera performance, given that the Mavic 3 Pro, which sports a 24mm/20MP Four Thirds sensor camera, 3x telephoto camera with 1/1.3-inch sensor and 7x telephoto camera with 1/2-inch sensor, currently sits as our favorite premium camera drone.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There’s no sign of the much-vaunted LiDAR module on the new leaked image either, although DroneXL believes it’s there – just concealed behind the propeller on the drone’s left arm due to the angle of the shot. That makes sense, given that LiDAR is among the features on the mid-range DJI Air 3S released last autumn. If the mid-range model has it, surely it tracks that the flagship would too?

Expect to hear more about the DJI Mavic 4 Pro in the run-up to its still-unconfirmed launch date. If it's 20 April 2025, as rumors suggest, we'll likely have more speculation (and specs) to share with you soon.