Get yourself a compact GoPro for under $130 at Best Buy in the Memorial Day sales

The GoPro Hero 13 Black may be the overall winner in our guide to the best action cameras, but not everyone needs to pay for the latest features. That's where the GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini enters the fray, as you can now grab this beautifully small offering at Best Buy for $129.99 (was $249.99) for Memorial Day.

• Shop the full Best Buy Memorial Day sale

While this isn't the most recent release, I think this is one heck of a deal at almost half price in the Memorial Day sales. It's a small form action camera that is ideal for social media content creators and reduces some of the bulk that comes with the standard GoPro. Get it now while the price is so low.

Today’s best GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini deal

GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini: was $249.99 now $129.99 at Best Buy With the same video performance as the Hero 11 Black, you're getting excellent output, especially at this super-low price. The standout of this action camera is how small, light and simple the design is. This makes it more comfortable to wear and a breeze to mount on a variety of different objects. At almost half price, what's not to love?

We've not actually reviewed the GoPro Hero 11 Black Mini, although you might find it helpful to read our hands-on review of the bigger brother, the GoPro Hero 11 Black. We called the 11 Black the "social media king of action cams", and with very similar smarts, the Mini is almost as good.

The Black Mini boasts an image sensor that is capable of capturing up to 5.3K video with super smooth HyperSmooth 5.0 video stabilization. That means you can take it out on any adventure or vlogging escapade and know that the footage will be high res and stable.

If you're not sure which Hero 11 Black to go for, then check out our GoPro Hero 11 Black vs Hero 11 Black Mini: which action cam is best? article. There are plenty of other GoPro options out there, and we have all the best prices over at our GoPro deals.