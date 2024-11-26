UK invites allies to combat the ‘new AI arms race’ with security research lab

UK government has announced an AI research lab

The lab is tasked with improving the UK's cyber resilience

The lab will collaborate with academic and industry experts to counter AI threats

The UK has announced the establishment of a laboratory dedicated to security research in order to keep NATO and its allies ahead in the “new AI arms race.”

The Laboratory for AI Security Research (LASR) was announced at the recent NATO Cyber Defence Conference, and is set to receive £8 million of initial government funding.

The lab will collaborate with experts from UK universities, allied intelligence agencies, and private industry to improve cybersecurity at home and abroad.

Assessing national security

“NATO needs to continue to adapt to the world of AI, because as the tech evolves, the threat evolves,” the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Pat McFadden said to NATO allies at the Cyber Defense conference.

“The lab will pull together world-class industry, academic and government experts to assess the impact of AI on our national security. While AI can amplify existing cyber threats, it can also create better cyber defence tools and presents opportunities for intelligence agencies to collect, analyse, and produce more useful intelligence,” he added.

The new research lab is born amidst other new initiatives aimed at improving the UK’s cyber resilience, such as the incoming Cyber Security and Resilience Bill, and a £1 million cyber incident response project that was also announced at the NATO conference. The lab will seek additional investment and collaboration from industry alongside its initial £8.22 million in funding.

The Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster also said one of the aims of the laboratory is to counter Russian aggression in the cyber world, warning that the Kremlin is ready to launch a cyber war against the UK at any moment earlier in the conference.

“We know from history that appeasing dictators engaged in aggression against their neighbours only encourages them. Britain learned long ago the importance of standing strong in the face of such actions,” he said, referring to Neville Chamberlain's appeasement plan in the 1930s, which allowed fascist Germany and Italy to expand unchecked.

“That’s why we support Ukraine in its fight to decide its own destiny. Putin is a man who wants destruction, not peace. He is trying to deter our support for Ukraine with his threats. He will not be successful,” the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster concluded.