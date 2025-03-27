Using a smartwatch could be a game-changer for people with diabetes, new research suggests

News
By published

It's all about sticking to your exercise routine

Apple Watch Ultra 2 displaying a step count and distance
(Image credit: Future)
  • New smartwatch research has revealed the potentially transformative impact of smartwatches on diabetes patients
  • Data indicates that using a smartwatch can help patients stick to an exercise regime
  • This can help them keep their condition under control and improve their quality of life

New research into smartwatches and wearable health tech appears to indicate that wearing a smartwatch can have a transformative impact on people with Type 2 Diabetes (T2D).

New findings from an international group of researchers, including the University of Exeter, point to "a range of potential clinical benefits among participants including improvements in blood sugar levels and systolic blood pressure."

The study findings, published in the British Medical Journal Open, involved 125 adult participants aged 40-75 years, all of whom had been diagnosed with T2D within the last two years.

The researchers studied the behavior of participants as they followed the home-based MOTIVATE-T2D exercise program, with some subjects wearing a smartwatch while undertaking the regime.

Can smartwatches power diabetes transformation?

While the test sample is small, and there are always plenty of caveats with this kind of research, the discussion of findings from the trial notes that "the MOTIVATE-T2D approach of using biometrics from wearable technologies to support a home-delivered, personalised behavioural counselling service was promising for the promotion, uptake and adherence to purposeful exercise in people with newly diagnosed T2D."

University of Exeter Associate Professor of Diabetes Dr Rob Andrews said of the findings: "For the first time, our research provides compelling evidence that wearable technology offers a practical and effective solution to increase physical activity levels, potentially transforming health outcomes for people with Type 2 diabetes.”

The data shown here comes from using a smartwatch in conjunction with a dedicated exercise program as a means to manage diabetes. However, it could also point to the more general motivational benefit of wearing the best smartwatches and best fitness trackers.

Devices like the best Apple Watches come with addictive Activity Rings, challenges and award badges, and even just a step counter can give you a bit of a boost when it comes to staying mobile throughout the day. Stand-up alerts can encourage users to take time away from their desk and to stretch their legs; it's all part of the process that can make wearing a smartwatch a great investment for your health.

This clinical data points to a more direct link between using smartwatches and health tracking tech and managing specific conditions like T2D. Apple is reportedly working on blood glucose monitoring technology for Apple Watch, but it won't be ready in time for the Apple Watch Series 11 or Apple Watch Ultra 3 in 2025.

One health update that is expected this year is blood pressure monitoring, which should work like Apple's sleep apnea detection, providing alerts for abnormal/elevated results rather than specific measurements.

You may also like

See more News about Smartwatches
Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
Fitness & Wearables writer

Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Smartwatches
Apple Watch Ultra 2 displaying a step count and distance
Using a smartwatch could be a game-changer for people with diabetes, new research suggests
Apple Watch series 10 on an orange background with the phrase lowest price
Forget the Apple Watch Series 11, the Series 10 just fell to its lowest-ever price in Amazon's Spring Sale
Garmin clippd integration
Garmin's golf watches just got a big software integration upgrade to help you improve your game
Oura Ring 4
Activity tracking on Oura Ring is about to get a whole lot better, but I've got bad news about your step count
Google Pixel Watch 3, 41mm and 45mm
Google says it will fix broken Wear OS 5.1 update, but why does this keep happening?
Apple Watch Series 9 with Snoopy
Please, Apple, don't add a camera to the Apple Watch – it's not the change we're hoping for
Latest in News
Waze voice control
Waze is ditching Google Assistant for Gemini on iOS, and for good reasons
Apple Watch Ultra 2 displaying a step count and distance
Using a smartwatch could be a game-changer for people with diabetes, new research suggests
Focal Bathys MG
Focal just upgraded its audiophile noise-cancelling wireless headphones with even better sound, better noise cancelling, and a way higher price
A PC gamer celebrating, sat in a gaming chair in front of a monitor
Windows 11’s Game Bar gets a fresh coat of paint, plus a tweak to work better on handhelds – and I like the direction Microsoft’s heading in here
NHS
NHS IT supplier hit with major fine following ransomware attack
A business woman looking at AI on a transparent screen
Most businesses are now fully embracing AI - but aren't always protected against the risks
More about smartwatches
Apple Watch series 10 on an orange background with the phrase lowest price

Forget the Apple Watch Series 11, the Series 10 just fell to its lowest-ever price in Amazon's Spring Sale
Pebble watch Core Time 2

New watches, old tech: how Pebble is about to make a splash in a shrinking smartwatch pool
Focal Bathys MG

Focal just upgraded its audiophile noise-cancelling wireless headphones with even better sound, better noise cancelling, and a way higher price
See more latest
Most Popular
Focal Bathys MG
Focal just upgraded its audiophile noise-cancelling wireless headphones with even better sound, better noise cancelling, and a way higher price
Waze voice control
Waze is ditching Google Assistant for Gemini on iOS, and for good reasons
Garmin Fenix 8 vs Enduro 3 comparison
Garmin adds premium Garmin Connect+ tier with AI features – but promises your free experience ‘is not going away’
Microsoft Copilot combines the Microsoft 365 apps, Microsoft Graph and Artificial Intelligence. Isolated 3D logo on a surface
Microsoft adds Copilot AI features to Windows 11's Photos app - and I actually don't hate them
Nintendo Direct live blog.
Nintendo Direct live build-up: no Switch 2, but these are our predictions for what we could see
NHS
NHS IT supplier hit with major fine following ransomware attack
A PC gamer celebrating, sat in a gaming chair in front of a monitor
Windows 11’s Game Bar gets a fresh coat of paint, plus a tweak to work better on handhelds – and I like the direction Microsoft’s heading in here
inZOI.
inZOI early access won't feature Denuvo DRM after all, 'we are committed to making inZOI a highly moddable game'
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display the January 22, 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event.
All three rumored Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge colors shown off in ‘official’ images
Robert Downey Jr sitting in a chair and holding a finger to his lips during Marvel&#039;s Avengers: Doomsday cast reveal
'There is always room for more': Marvel drops big hint that it isn't done with its Avengers: Doomsday cast announcements