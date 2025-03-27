Using a smartwatch could be a game-changer for people with diabetes, new research suggests
It's all about sticking to your exercise routine
- New smartwatch research has revealed the potentially transformative impact of smartwatches on diabetes patients
- Data indicates that using a smartwatch can help patients stick to an exercise regime
- This can help them keep their condition under control and improve their quality of life
New research into smartwatches and wearable health tech appears to indicate that wearing a smartwatch can have a transformative impact on people with Type 2 Diabetes (T2D).
New findings from an international group of researchers, including the University of Exeter, point to "a range of potential clinical benefits among participants including improvements in blood sugar levels and systolic blood pressure."
The study findings, published in the British Medical Journal Open, involved 125 adult participants aged 40-75 years, all of whom had been diagnosed with T2D within the last two years.
The researchers studied the behavior of participants as they followed the home-based MOTIVATE-T2D exercise program, with some subjects wearing a smartwatch while undertaking the regime.
Can smartwatches power diabetes transformation?
While the test sample is small, and there are always plenty of caveats with this kind of research, the discussion of findings from the trial notes that "the MOTIVATE-T2D approach of using biometrics from wearable technologies to support a home-delivered, personalised behavioural counselling service was promising for the promotion, uptake and adherence to purposeful exercise in people with newly diagnosed T2D."
University of Exeter Associate Professor of Diabetes Dr Rob Andrews said of the findings: "For the first time, our research provides compelling evidence that wearable technology offers a practical and effective solution to increase physical activity levels, potentially transforming health outcomes for people with Type 2 diabetes.”
The data shown here comes from using a smartwatch in conjunction with a dedicated exercise program as a means to manage diabetes. However, it could also point to the more general motivational benefit of wearing the best smartwatches and best fitness trackers.
Devices like the best Apple Watches come with addictive Activity Rings, challenges and award badges, and even just a step counter can give you a bit of a boost when it comes to staying mobile throughout the day. Stand-up alerts can encourage users to take time away from their desk and to stretch their legs; it's all part of the process that can make wearing a smartwatch a great investment for your health.
This clinical data points to a more direct link between using smartwatches and health tracking tech and managing specific conditions like T2D. Apple is reportedly working on blood glucose monitoring technology for Apple Watch, but it won't be ready in time for the Apple Watch Series 11 or Apple Watch Ultra 3 in 2025.
One health update that is expected this year is blood pressure monitoring, which should work like Apple's sleep apnea detection, providing alerts for abnormal/elevated results rather than specific measurements.
