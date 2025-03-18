A new Garmin study hints at the link between burning calories and happiness, and I've got good and bad news

Garmin smartwatches have been used in a study conducted by Harvard and Oxford

Early results have indicated a link between happiness, wellbeing, and the data provided by smartwatches

Key findings suggest that daily physical activity and sleep are "strongly correlated" with increased happiness and reduced stress

A new study from Harvard University and the University of Oxford powered by the best Garmin watches has suggested a direct link between daily activity, sleep, happiness, and stress.

Garmin has revealed the early results from the study, which it says is the first large-scale study of its kind in this field.

The study aims to "identify predictors of happiness and wellbeing" using data from smartwatches and smartphones. While these results need to be corroborated with a larger upcoming global study, early indications appear to reveal "an important relationship between sleep, exercise, and happiness."

We already knew this didn't we?

(Image credit: Future / Matt Evans)

So what exactly do Garmin's early results reveal? Garmin says "Daily physical activity and adequate sleep, both measured by Garmin devices, were strongly correlated with increased happiness and reduced levels of stress."

What's more, emotional stability varies with age, but appears to increase as we get older.

The study also had a high retention rate, which appears to indicate that participants found value in self-monitoring their emotions during the day.

Finally, respondents were found to be happiest "when involved in cultural and social activities, eating, or spending time with friends and family."

Garmin also shared a happiness and physical activity graph constructed from the data, which reveals the link between happiness and burning calories.

The good news? Burning calories increases happiness. The bad news? To increase happiness, you need to burn calories...

(Image credit: Garmin)

The preliminary results hint at what we all probably know at some level about fitness and well-being: getting active and exercising is good for your mood and your overall happiness.

Garmin, Oxford, and Harvard now plan to expand their study to 10,000 participants across the globe. Respondents will be sent a survey three times a day asking them to identify their level of happiness, and the activities they've completed. The data will be cross-referenced with metrics from Garmin devices to build a picture of the link between happiness and variables like sleep and activity.