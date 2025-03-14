"I'm an idiot": Garmin user reveals how fixing one setting completely changed their training after months of making no progress

News
By published

"Don't be dumb like me"

Garmin Instinct 3 in Neotropic Green
(Image credit: Future / Matt Evans)
Jump to:
  • A Garmin Epix user has revealed how one setting completely ruined months of their training
  • They spent months "feeling like a failure" and not making any progress or improvements
  • Turns out their max heart rate setting was wrong the whole time

The best Garmins on the market are all formidable training tools for running and fitness, but if you've got your max heart rate setting wrong, you might be wasting your time, as one very unfortunate Redditor found out recently.

u/Lurking_Geek took to the r/Garmin subreddit with a public service announcement, after finding out a critical setting on their Garmin Epix had been wrong for nine months.

The 52-year-old described how they'd spent months "feeling like a failure, a loser, not pushing hard enough, always told I was 'maintaining', never improving, never productive, no movement on my VO2MAX, not able to run fast enough for the daily suggested workout," and even having to switch to pace training from heart rate, despite feeling "like I was running faster and further than I had in years."

Clearly aware that something was amiss after months of making no progress, they turned to their Garmin's settings, and found a horrifying mistake.

"I found my watch's max heart rate was set to 221. I got a new EPIX last summer but never realized it. Facepalm."

After switching it to 168bpm to reflect their age, they now report that "V02Max is up, running is productive, endurance score is up...all is well again."

Fix your Garmin's max heart rate

Your maximum heart rate is generally considered the highest number your heart can beat safely during exercise, and is usually defined as a value of 220 minus your age.

As such, it decreases yearly to reflect your age, a crucial factor in determining the efficacy of your training. Understanding your heart rate, BPM, and training zones is vital to exercising effectively and hitting your target goals. The change with age is why heart rate zones are always expressed as a percentage rather than a specific BPM.

Generally, zone one is 50-60% of your max heart rate, and is where you'd find your heart rate during a warm up, or a brisk walk. Zone two is 60-70%, a popular training zone for building endurance, zone three (70-80%) is for aerobic fitness and endurance, while zones four and five are for much more intense training that can't be sustained for nearly as long.

That's why fixing your Garmin's max heart rate setting could be the key to unlocking the true value of your training. This unfortunate user only needed to clock 101-118 bpm to enter zone two and start making progress towards endurance gains, but their Garmin would have barely registered this as zone one.

So if you've bought a new Garmin recently or you've never double checked your max HR, head to the Garmin Connect app, enter user settings, and select Heart Rate Zones. You can also do this on your Garmin Watch by selecting User Profile > Heart Rate & Power Zones > Max Heart Rate.

While Garmin recommends the average measurement – the aforementioned 220 minus your age formula – you could also put yourself through some very high intensity interval training to figure out your true max HR, which might be slightly different.

You may also like

See more News about Smartwatches
TOPICS
Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
Fitness & Wearables writer

Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Casio G-Shock DW-5000HS in black
I gave up my Garmin for an old-school digital Casio watch for a week: here's what happened to my running
Man adjusting settings on Garmin Fenix 6 watch
5 hidden features on your Garmin watch you're probably not using, but should be
Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED watch on wrist
Furious Garmin users claim the company has 'abandoned' the Fenix 7 range as another update snubs older models
Woman lacing up trainers/sneakers to go running on sunny day
I tried running 5 km every day for a week (after 8 months off) but it all went wrong
Runners racing in Paris Marathon with Eiffel Tower in the background and badge at top left reading &quot;Get fit for &#039;25&quot;
I'm running the Paris Marathon this year - here are three pieces of tech I'm using to cross the finish line
Garmin Fenix 8 and 7 after being dunked in water
Garmin users, have your say: will you switch smartwatches after last week's massive outage?
Latest in Smartwatches
Garmin Instinct 3 in Neotropic Green
"I'm an idiot": Garmin user reveals how fixing one setting completely changed their training after months of making no progress
A garmin forerrunner 55 on an orange background with the phrase lowest price
Sprint! The best cheap Garmin for runners is back down to its lowest-ever price
Half-Life running on a smartwatch
This Redditor installed a game engine on their smartwatch, and now it runs Doom, Quake, and Half-Life
Apple watch pair with iphone
I've been wearing an Apple Watch for 10 years – these are the 5 settings I change right out of the box
Garmin Instinct 3 next to the Apple Watch Ultra 2
New figures claim the smartwatch market just shrunk for the first time ever, and the Apple Watch Ultra 3 is to blame
Garmin Forerunner 265S
One of the best Garmin running watches just dropped to a great low price at Amazon
Latest in News
Garmin Instinct 3 in Neotropic Green
"I'm an idiot": Garmin user reveals how fixing one setting completely changed their training after months of making no progress
DeepSeek on an iPhone
OpenAI calls on US government to ban DeepSeek, calling it ‘state-subsidized’ and ‘state-controlled’
Stress
Complexity of IT systems could be increasing security risks for businesses
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 enters development as team promises to support Space Marine 2 'with exciting content and regular updates in the coming years'
Ai tech, businessman show virtual graphic Global Internet connect Chatgpt Chat with AI, Artificial Intelligence.
CEOs think they might lose their jobs if they can't deliver on AI
Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 3+4
From Ace of Spades to Them Bones, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4's soundtrack is already looking excellent
More about smartwatches
A garmin forerrunner 55 on an orange background with the phrase lowest price

Sprint! The best cheap Garmin for runners is back down to its lowest-ever price
The Apple Watch SE using the Slate Milanese Loop band

I tested the stylish Apple Milanese Loop watch band – here's my verdict on whether it's worth that hefty price tag
Best Buy weekend sale

Best Buy's weekend sale is live: here are 19 deals I'd buy on TVs, laptops, AirPods and more
See more latest
Most Popular
DeepSeek on an iPhone
OpenAI calls on US government to ban DeepSeek, calling it ‘state-subsidized’ and ‘state-controlled’
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3
Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 3 enters development as team promises to support Space Marine 2 'with exciting content and regular updates in the coming years'
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT vs RX 9070 against a red two-tone background
Well, AMD's Radeon RX 9070 series launch isn't going as smoothly as we thought - and it's because retailers have inflated prices
Mark and Devon sitting in a car in Severance season 2 episode 9
Severance season 2 episode 9 recap: 7 new theories I have about 'The After Hours', and answers for Mr Bailiff, devour feculence, Svalbard, and more
An AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT made by Sapphire on a table with its retail packaging
AMD describes its recent RDNA 4 GPU launch as 'unprecedented' and promises restocking the Radeon RX 9070 XT as 'priority number one'
Wix Printful
Wix teams up with Printful for in-house print-on-demand tools
Mercedes-Benz CLA 2025
I’ve tried the new Mercedes-Benz Superscreen – and its Google Gemini-powered smarts push EV infotainment to the next level
Stress
Complexity of IT systems could be increasing security risks for businesses
Ai tech, businessman show virtual graphic Global Internet connect Chatgpt Chat with AI, Artificial Intelligence.
CEOs think they might lose their jobs if they can't deliver on AI
Tony Hawk&#039;s Pro Skater 3+4
From Ace of Spades to Them Bones, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3+4's soundtrack is already looking excellent