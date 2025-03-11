New Garmin leak suggests a release is days away, but don't get your hopes up for the Forerunner 975

News
By
published

It seems unlikely

Garmin Forerunner 965 on wrist in the dark
(Image credit: Garmin)
  • A new unreleased Garmin has been spotted in the FCC database
  • It points to a potential release just days away
  • Some have speculated it could be a new Forerunner, but that seems unlikely

Details of a new unreleased Garmin have been spotted in the wild, prompting speculation that a launch is just days away, and that we could be about to see a brand new Forerunner 975.

Over the weekend, the5krunner spotted a new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing that indicates Garmin is about to release a new product.

FCC filings indicate products registered with the body for testing before they go on general sale to ensure they're safe for use, and are usually a reliable indicator that a new product launch is imminent.

Unfortunately, the new filing is veiled in secrecy, and we've very little to go on beyond the filing name: IPH-04968, which tells us precisely nothing.

As the report notes, five previous filings denote the launch of some of the best Garmins from 2025 thus far, including the new Garmin Instinct 3.

As for this latest filing, the5krunner speculates that "Garmin will likely release at least one Edge or Forerunner in the next 10 days."

A new cycling computer would be a distant second on the excitement scale compared to the company's next best running watch, but which is more likely?

When is the Garmin Forerunner 975 coming out?

Garmin Forerunner 965

(Image credit: Future)

As much as we'd like to dream of an exciting new Garmin Forerunner launching imminently, there are a couple of reasons this is unlikely to be the case.

In-the-know X user Flo notes the filing "doesn't look like a watch to me." Instead, it looks more like a fairly generic rectangular device.

Furthermore, as noted by NotebookCheck, the filing also appears to lack any reference to NFC, which seems like a nailed-on feature for the new Forerunner. Writers at the5krunner further note that they're expecting the new Forerunner 975 in May, and that if this filing represents a new watch, it's more likely a D2 Mach 2 or Quatix 8.

Whichever way you slice it, a new Garmin Forerunner 975 in the coming days would be a big surprise and seems like a sadly unlikely prospect.

You may also like

See more News about Smartwatches
TOPICS
Stephen Warwick
Stephen Warwick
Fitness & Wearables writer

Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Garmin Instinct 3 tactical leak
Whoops! Garmin Instinct 3 Tactical Edition leaked in full
Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED watch on wrist
Furious Garmin users claim the company has 'abandoned' the Fenix 7 range as another update snubs older models
Garmin Fenix 8 vs Enduro 3 comparison
Garmin's latest beta brings 40 fixes and features to the Fenix 8, Enduro 3
Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED watch on wrist
Garmin's Fenix 8 just got a ton of free upgrades, here's what you need to know
Garmin Enduro 3
Got a Garmin Fenix? You won't want to miss this latest update
Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar
Garmin bargain alert! The excellent Forerunner 955 just hit its lowest-ever price
Latest in Smartwatches
Garmin Forerunner 965 on wrist in the dark
New Garmin leak suggests a release is days away, but don't get your hopes up for the Forerunner 975
Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED watch on wrist
Garmin owners were confused about 13.35 software update for Fenix 8, here's what actually happened
UNA Watch
UNA Watch is the sustainable wearable that wants to replace your Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Series 10 on a pink background with text saying Don&#039;t Miss next to it.
The beautiful Apple Watch Series 10 drops to its lowest-ever price at Amazon
Amazfit Active 2
I ditched all my strength training plans for a $99 smartwatch – here's what happened
Google Pixel Watch 3 side dial and button
The Pixel Watch just got a secret display upgrade in Wear OS 5.1, but here’s why you probably shouldn’t use it
Latest in News
Garmin Forerunner 965 on wrist in the dark
New Garmin leak suggests a release is days away, but don't get your hopes up for the Forerunner 975
Xbox Series X
Xbox is reportedly teaming up with a mystery manufacturer to launch a PC gaming handheld this year
Apple&#039;s Craig Federighi demonstrates the iPhone Mirroring feature of macOS Sequoia at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024.
Report: iOS 19 and macOS 16 could mark their biggest design overhaul in years – and we have one request
Google Gemini Calendar
Gemini is coming to Google Calendar, here’s how it will work and how to try it now
Lego Mario Kart – Mario &amp; Standard Kart set on a shelf.
Lego just celebrated Mario Day in the best way possible, with an incredible Mario Kart set that's up for preorder now
TCL QM7K TV on orange background
TCL’s big, bright new mid-range mini-LED TVs have built-in Bang & Olufsen sound
More about smartwatches
Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED watch on wrist

Garmin owners were confused about 13.35 software update for Fenix 8, here's what actually happened
UNA Watch

UNA Watch is the sustainable wearable that wants to replace your Apple Watch
Xbox Series X

Xbox is reportedly teaming up with a mystery manufacturer to launch a PC gaming handheld this year
See more latest
Most Popular
Xbox Series X
Xbox is reportedly teaming up with a mystery manufacturer to launch a PC gaming handheld this year
ExpressVPN&#039;s Lightway Turbo upgrade – promo image
Can fast be faster? ExpressVPN promises it’s possible
Vodafone logo outside a store in Sydney
Vodafone employees could lose bonuses if they’re not in office 8 days per month
An image of a Jackbox Games Party Pack
Jackbox games is coming to smart TVs in mid-2025, and I can’t wait to be reunited with one of my favorite party video games
Google Gemini Calendar
Gemini is coming to Google Calendar, here’s how it will work and how to try it now
Ryzen AI Max+ 395
Race to launch most powerful AI mini PC ever heats up as GMKTec confirms Ryzen AI Max+ 395 product for May 2025
Apple iPhone 16e
Which affordable phone wins the mid-range race: the iPhone 16e, Nothing 3a, or Samsung Galaxy A56? Our latest podcast tells all
Apple&#039;s Craig Federighi demonstrates the iPhone Mirroring feature of macOS Sequoia at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2024.
Report: iOS 19 and macOS 16 could mark their biggest design overhaul in years – and we have one request
Whirlwind I Computer
Happy birthday, Director! The first operating system in the world turns 70 today
Lego Mario Kart – Mario &amp; Standard Kart set on a shelf.
Lego just celebrated Mario Day in the best way possible, with an incredible Mario Kart set that's up for preorder now