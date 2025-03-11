New Garmin leak suggests a release is days away, but don't get your hopes up for the Forerunner 975
It seems unlikely
- A new unreleased Garmin has been spotted in the FCC database
- It points to a potential release just days away
- Some have speculated it could be a new Forerunner, but that seems unlikely
Details of a new unreleased Garmin have been spotted in the wild, prompting speculation that a launch is just days away, and that we could be about to see a brand new Forerunner 975.
Over the weekend, the5krunner spotted a new Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing that indicates Garmin is about to release a new product.
FCC filings indicate products registered with the body for testing before they go on general sale to ensure they're safe for use, and are usually a reliable indicator that a new product launch is imminent.
Unfortunately, the new filing is veiled in secrecy, and we've very little to go on beyond the filing name: IPH-04968, which tells us precisely nothing.
As the report notes, five previous filings denote the launch of some of the best Garmins from 2025 thus far, including the new Garmin Instinct 3.
As for this latest filing, the5krunner speculates that "Garmin will likely release at least one Edge or Forerunner in the next 10 days."
A new cycling computer would be a distant second on the excitement scale compared to the company's next best running watch, but which is more likely?
When is the Garmin Forerunner 975 coming out?
As much as we'd like to dream of an exciting new Garmin Forerunner launching imminently, there are a couple of reasons this is unlikely to be the case.
In-the-know X user Flo notes the filing "doesn't look like a watch to me." Instead, it looks more like a fairly generic rectangular device.
Furthermore, as noted by NotebookCheck, the filing also appears to lack any reference to NFC, which seems like a nailed-on feature for the new Forerunner. Writers at the5krunner further note that they're expecting the new Forerunner 975 in May, and that if this filing represents a new watch, it's more likely a D2 Mach 2 or Quatix 8.
Whichever way you slice it, a new Garmin Forerunner 975 in the coming days would be a big surprise and seems like a sadly unlikely prospect.
