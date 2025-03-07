Garmin Fenix 6, Enduro, Marq and Tactix watches are getting fixes to solve some frustrating problems – here's what's new

Watches are reportedly crashing due to a music control bug

Man adjusting settings on Garmin Fenix 6 watch
The new Garmin Fenix 6 (Image credit: Garmin)
  • Garmin Fenix 6, Enduro, Marq and Tactix watches are getting a new update
  • The update fixes a list of bugs, including a problem which could cause the watches to crash
  • The update is currently in beta

If you've got a Garmin Fenix 6, original Garmin Enduro, Quatix, Tactix Delta or MARQ watch, a new update is on the horizon, although it's currently only available to those who've signed up to Garmin's public beta program.

The update, version 28.01, doesn't add any of the new software features present on the best Garmin watches to these older watches, so it might not seem terribly exciting at first glance. However, it does make a few vital fixes to some potential issues on these watches.

Notably, Notebookcheck reports at least one user complaining that accessing music controls on their Garmin Enduro watch resulted in the device unexpectedly crashing, and others mentioning that update 28.00 results in faster-than-expected battery drain. Both issues are reportedly fixed in beta, according to Garmin's change logs.

Other issues fixed during the update include a user interface problem on the Garmin MARQ Aviator, errors with loading courses saved to the watch, and slow notifications.

What if I'm not part of Garmin's public beta program?

If you're experiencing any of the problems above, and you're not part of Garmin's public beta, don't fret: this means the fix is being actively trialled on user watches, and will be coming to the wider community very soon.

Garmin's public beta program, like all beta testing, is a bit of a double-edged sword: yes, you can access new features to test before anyone else, but you also open up your watch to a lot of potential bugs, which helps Garmin solve these issues before pushing them out in wider updates.

It's a necessary service for a smoothly-run, regular update schedule, but it does mean your day-to-day experience can be a little inconsistent.

If you'd like to know more about signing up for Garmin's public beta program, our guide on how to sign up for the Garmin Beta Software program can get you started.

