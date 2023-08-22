How to sign up for the Garmin Beta Software program

If you're a regular Garmin user and you're looking to try new features before anyone else, then you’ll want to sign up to the Garmin beta software program. You'll be able to get access to new features to test, and you'll be helping the Garmin community by reporting any bugs you find in the software.

You’ll need to know whether your device is compatible, and there are some caveats to the program, too – notably, that the beta software updates can occasionally come with bugs. If you’re dependent on your Garmin watch day in, day out and don't want to risk certain features on your watch becoming temporarily bug-ridden, you may want to avoid enrolling in the Garmin beta software program, but it’s easy to roll back the update if you change in mind.

For the rest of us, beta testing features before they officially land on the best Garmin watches can be fascinating, and a great way to do a little service for the Garmin community by pointing out fixes to be made before the features get a wider release. You'll also get a bit of a leg-up on the competition with new training metrics and advanced features, like the Hill and Endurance scores available on the Garmin Fenix 7 and Garmin Epix range of watches.

Interested? Here’s how to get the Garmin public beta installed on your Garmin watch.

Steps for how to sign up for the Garmin public beta

Sign up in the app.

Update your watch.

Report any bugs.

A Garmin Connect account paired with the watch you're currently using.

A computer or tablet to access your Garmin Connect account (unfortunately, you can't sign up in-app).

A Garmin watch able to access the public beta program.

Step by step guide

1. Log into your Garmin Connect account (Image: © Future / Matt Evans) Firstly, you’ll need to log into your Garmin Connect account here . Naturally, this should be for the same account that you use with your Garmin tracker. Click the Garmin Watch logo in the top-right corner of the screen, then select the device name of the watch you want to upgrade to the beta software. Once you’ve selected your watch, select Join Beta Software Program, and agree to the terms and conditions

2. Update your watch (Image: © Matt Evans) On your Garmin watch, navigate to the Settings menu. Select System, then Software update. You may need to wait up to an hour for the beta update to appear, but when it does, install it through the menu and follow the instructions.

Your device is now enrolled, but as we mentioned earlier, it’s possible you’ll encounter bugs and other unintentional effects.

Thankfully, it’s easy to both report the bugs, and unenroll if you feel your experience has been too hampered by them.

How to report bugs in the Garmin Beta Software Program

1. Select your device (Image: © Matt Evans) Log into your Garmin Connect account, click the Garmin Watch logo in the top-right corner of the screen, and select the device.

2. Enter your feedback (Image: © Matt Evans) Click Report a Beta Software Issue, and click the 'family' of devices yours belongs to, and the version you're testing. You'll be directed to a page in which you can view community comments. Select 'new' and enter your feedback.

How to unenroll from Garmin Beta Software Program

1. Select your device (Image: © Matt Evans) Log into your Garmin Connect account (again). Once again, head to the Garmin Watch icon in the top right, and select the device you want to unenroll.



2. Opt out (Image: © Matt Evans) Select Leave Beta Software Program, and read the relevant information provided. Select Opt Out.

Final Thoughts

Now that you know how to enroll in the Garmin Beta Software program, you'll be able to check out the manufacturer's latest features.

There are some big new additions coming, too, with a slate of Garmin devices getting access to new sport-based workout profiles like ice hockey, cricket, and more, as well as a new field map layout in beta 14.23.

This live service aspect is what makes Garmin watches some of the best running watches around, with new features being added consistently to most modern watches on a regular basis.

If you prefer Apple Watches to Garmin, you can still get access to new features ahead of time – at least until watchOS 10 releases properly. Check out how you can install the watchOS 10 beta on your Apple Watch.