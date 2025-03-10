Amazon secret smartwatch sale! Grab an Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, or Garmin Forerunner 55 for under $170

Deals
By
published

These Apple, Garmin and Samsung watches are all under $170

Apple Watch SE, Garmin Forerunner 55, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
(Image credit: Future)

It's not often that smartwatches of this caliber get this sort of discount simultaneously; usually, this is reserved for specific sales events such as Black Friday. However, if you're looking for a cheap smartwatch, be it Apple, Samsung, or Garmin, you're in luck: right now, Amazon US has you covered.

You can get the smaller 40mm Apple Watch SE (2022) down from $199 to just $169, with the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE receiving the exact same discount. And the Garmin Forerunner 55 smartwatch is even cheaper, at just $160, down from $199.

Regardless of whether you're an iPhone user, a Samsung user, or you just want to nab one of the best Garmin watches for less, now's your chance. Check out all three deals below, and scroll down for more bargains in your region.

Today's best Apple Watch, Garmin and Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

Garmin Forerunner 55
Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199.99 now $160 at Amazon

Save $40 on the Garmin Forerunner 55, which is an excellent option for beginner runners. Garmin Connect is a powerful tool for creating training plans and getting daily workouts. Plus, it lasts for up to 14 days. It's a bit long in the tooth now, but still a fantastic training tool, and now at an excellent price. Its replacement, the Forerunner 165, is $90 more expensive.

View Deal
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
Samsung Galaxy Watch FE: was $200 now $169.99 at Amazon

Samsung's cheaper Apple Watch SE rival is like a revamped Galaxy Watch, running Wear OS wrapped up in Samsung's One UI Watch 6 interface. Track up to 90 different exercises, monitor your sleep, and even calculate how much muscle, bone, and fat your body is composed of, just like one of the best smart scales on your wrist.

View Deal
Apple Watch SE (2022) (40mm)
Apple Watch SE (2022) (40mm): was $199 now $169 at Amazon

The best cheap Apple Watch and one of the best smartwatches for iPhones, the Apple Watch SE does everything you expect an Apple Watch to do, with a less premium design to bring that MSRP down. Right now on Amazon, you can get the 40mm model for just $169: it's only ever been lower than this during last year's Black Friday, so it's up in the air whether you'll see this price again in the future.

View Deal

Why get any of these deals? Because you care about your health and your wallet, of course. Any of these watches will track your heart rate, count your steps and calories expended as well as track your workouts and sleep. However, you'll also be able to check notifications, reply to messages, and use third-party apps.

The Apple Watch SE and Samsung Galaxy Watch FE have LTE options, allowing you to add the LTE version of the watch to a data plan at an additional charge. This will enable it to connect to the internet independently, not just via your phone.

However, the Garmin Forerunner 55 doesn't get this option. It's less a smartwatch for using the internet to enhance its functionality and more of a low-power training tool with a much longer battery life. This makes it perfect for serious runners.

See more Health & Fitness Deals
TechRadar Team

The TechRadar hive mind. The Megazord. The Voltron. When our powers combine, we become 'TECHRADAR TEAM'. You'll usually see this author name when the entire team has collaborated on a project or an article, whether that's a run-down ranking of our favorite Marvel films, or a round-up of all the coolest things we've collectively seen at annual tech shows like CES and MWC. We are one.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Apple WAtch se 2 on green background with the text don&#039;t miss
The Apple Watch SE 2 has finally got a decent discount for 2025
Apple Watch SE
Don't miss your chance to grab this super-cheap Apple Watch deal at Target
The Apple Watch Series 10 on a pink background with text saying Don&#039;t Miss next to it.
The Apple Watch Series 10 is $70 off at Best Buy, and it's the perfect way to start 2025 right
SAmsung Galaxy Watch 7 on a blue background
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 Bespoke Edition crashes to lowest-ever price
The Apple Watch Series 10 on a pink background with text saying Don&#039;t Miss next to it.
The beautiful Apple Watch Series 10 drops to its lowest-ever price at Amazon
Forerunner 945
The Garmin Forerunner 945 is half-price at Walmart and it's easy to recommend this superb older device for runners
Latest in Health & Fitness
Apple Watch SE, Garmin Forerunner 55, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
Amazon secret smartwatch sale! Grab an Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, or Garmin Forerunner 55 for under $170
Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED watch on wrist
Garmin owners were confused about 13.35 software update for Fenix 8, here's what actually happened
UNA Watch
UNA Watch is the sustainable wearable that wants to replace your Apple Watch
Man adjusting settings on Garmin Fenix 6 watch
Garmin Fenix 6, Enduro, Marq and Tactix watches are getting fixes to solve some frustrating problems – here's what's new
The Apple Watch Series 10 on a pink background with text saying Don&#039;t Miss next to it.
The beautiful Apple Watch Series 10 drops to its lowest-ever price at Amazon
Amazfit Active 2
I ditched all my strength training plans for a $99 smartwatch – here's what happened
Latest in Deals
Apple Watch SE, Garmin Forerunner 55, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
Amazon secret smartwatch sale! Grab an Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, or Garmin Forerunner 55 for under $170
Apple MacBook Air M3 on yellow background with lowest price text overlay
Forget the MacBook Air M4: here are 9 older-model MacBook deals from $629.99
March Madness TV deals
Best Buy just launched a mega March Madness TV sale: record-low prices from $259.99
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones in cappuccino color on cyan radar background with price cut sign
These excellent cheap Sony headphones are now just $38 at Amazon
The Apple AirPods 4 on a blue background with text saying Lowest Price.
Quick! The Apple AirPods 4 are back down to under $100 at Amazon
Samsung TVs
Samsung has a massive spring TV sale: shop record-low prices on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs
More about health fitness
Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED watch on wrist

Garmin owners were confused about 13.35 software update for Fenix 8, here's what actually happened
UNA Watch

UNA Watch is the sustainable wearable that wants to replace your Apple Watch
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones in cappuccino color on cyan radar background with price cut sign

These excellent cheap Sony headphones are now just $38 at Amazon
See more latest
Most Popular
Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones in cappuccino color on cyan radar background with price cut sign
These excellent cheap Sony headphones are now just $38 at Amazon
Apple MacBook Air M3 on yellow background with lowest price text overlay
Forget the MacBook Air M4: here are 9 older-model MacBook deals from $629.99
March Madness TV deals
Best Buy just launched a mega March Madness TV sale: record-low prices from $259.99
The Apple AirPods 4 on a blue background with text saying Lowest Price.
Quick! The Apple AirPods 4 are back down to under $100 at Amazon
Apple deals at Best Buy
Best Buy's massive Apple sale ends today: Black Friday prices on AirPods, MacBooks and iPads
The Apple Watch Series 10 on a pink background with text saying Don&#039;t Miss next to it.
The beautiful Apple Watch Series 10 drops to its lowest-ever price at Amazon
Samsung TVs
Samsung has a massive spring TV sale: shop record-low prices on 4K, QLED and OLED TVs
Samsung Galaxy S25 blueblack online exclusive color on pink background with lowest price text
Get a huge $500 off the Galaxy S25 with this limited-time trade-in deal at Samsung
75&quot; Class Samsung Neo QLED 4K QN90D on green background with big savings text
Save a massive $1,500 on the best TV for sports in the latest Samsung sale
A TV with the Disney Plus and Hulu logos displayed next to the words &#039;don&#039;t miss&#039;
The Disney+ and Hulu bundle is back down to its awesome Black Friday price – perfect timing for Daredevil: Born Again and Moana 2