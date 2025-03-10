Amazon secret smartwatch sale! Grab an Apple Watch SE, Samsung Galaxy Watch FE, or Garmin Forerunner 55 for under $170

It's not often that smartwatches of this caliber get this sort of discount simultaneously; usually, this is reserved for specific sales events such as Black Friday. However, if you're looking for a cheap smartwatch, be it Apple, Samsung, or Garmin, you're in luck: right now, Amazon US has you covered.

You can get the smaller 40mm Apple Watch SE (2022) down from $199 to just $169, with the Samsung Galaxy Watch FE receiving the exact same discount. And the Garmin Forerunner 55 smartwatch is even cheaper, at just $160, down from $199.

Regardless of whether you're an iPhone user, a Samsung user, or you just want to nab one of the best Garmin watches for less, now's your chance. Check out all three deals below, and scroll down for more bargains in your region.

Today's best Apple Watch, Garmin and Samsung Galaxy Watch deals

Garmin Forerunner 55: was $199.99 now $160 at Amazon Save $40 on the Garmin Forerunner 55, which is an excellent option for beginner runners. Garmin Connect is a powerful tool for creating training plans and getting daily workouts. Plus, it lasts for up to 14 days. It's a bit long in the tooth now, but still a fantastic training tool, and now at an excellent price. Its replacement, the Forerunner 165, is $90 more expensive.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE: was $200 now $169.99 at Amazon Samsung's cheaper Apple Watch SE rival is like a revamped Galaxy Watch, running Wear OS wrapped up in Samsung's One UI Watch 6 interface. Track up to 90 different exercises, monitor your sleep, and even calculate how much muscle, bone, and fat your body is composed of, just like one of the best smart scales on your wrist.

Apple Watch SE (2022) (40mm): was $199 now $169 at Amazon The best cheap Apple Watch and one of the best smartwatches for iPhones, the Apple Watch SE does everything you expect an Apple Watch to do, with a less premium design to bring that MSRP down. Right now on Amazon, you can get the 40mm model for just $169: it's only ever been lower than this during last year's Black Friday, so it's up in the air whether you'll see this price again in the future.

Why get any of these deals? Because you care about your health and your wallet, of course. Any of these watches will track your heart rate, count your steps and calories expended as well as track your workouts and sleep. However, you'll also be able to check notifications, reply to messages, and use third-party apps.

The Apple Watch SE and Samsung Galaxy Watch FE have LTE options, allowing you to add the LTE version of the watch to a data plan at an additional charge. This will enable it to connect to the internet independently, not just via your phone.

However, the Garmin Forerunner 55 doesn't get this option. It's less a smartwatch for using the internet to enhance its functionality and more of a low-power training tool with a much longer battery life. This makes it perfect for serious runners.