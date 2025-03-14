Sprint! The best cheap Garmin for runners is back down to its lowest-ever price
Score a Forerunner for less than $150, or £115 in the UK
If you're looking for a cheap running watch, a backup Garmin, or a sporting alternative to an Apple Watch you can take for runs, then the fantastic Garmin Forerunner 55 has fallen back down to its lowest-ever price in the US, with a pretty spiffy UK offer to match.
Right now you can score the Garmin Forerunner 55 for just $149 at Amazon US, or just £115 at Amazon UK.
The former is a hefty 25% off and a return to the lowest-ever price we've seen on this model, last clocked in November right before Black Friday. The UK deal is an even more generous 36% saving, a whopping £64 off, and only £6 shy of the lowest-ever price we've seen on this side of the pond.
Today's best Garmin Forerunner 55 deal
Get $50 (25%) off the Garmin Forerunner 55, replete with industry-leading health metrics, running tracking, and up to two weeks of battery life. This is a return to the lowest-ever price we last saw in November, some four months ago.
Get an even heftier 36% off the UK version, now just £115. You can get all three colors for less than £120 each, and the lowest-ever price we've seen on this model is £109, so only £6 different.
The Garmin Forerunner 55 is a mainstay in our roundup of the best cheap smartwatches as the ultimate budget Garmin. There hasn't been a new version since its launch in 2022, which means it's still a staple of the cheap running watch market.
Under intense review, we loved its workout suggestions, recovery time recommendations, and its well-designed controls. You get a 42mm case with five buttons, and a relatively low-res 208x208 pixel screen. It's a very light watch at only 37 grams, and we found it very comfortable and light on the wrist during workouts.
You'll also get Garmin's industry-leading fitness tracking and metrics, as well as insights from the Garmin Connect app. This is a watch well-suited to new runners, people looking for a fitness upgrade to a Fitbit, or at this price, anyone who just needs a cheap backup Garmin in case of emergency.
The next-best Forerunner, the 165, usually costs around double the price of the 55, so this really is a fantastic budget play at this price.
