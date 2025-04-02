Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 could be on the way with a powerful solid-state battery upgrade

The next Samsung Galaxy Ring might have a solid state battery

Samsung's reportedly working on solid state battery tech to extend the Ring's time between charges – essential for a sleep tracker

It's said to arrive on earbuds in 2026, and Samsung Galaxy Watches in 2027

We’ve known for a while now that Samsung is looking to incorporate a miniaturized, super-powerful battery into its wearables to improve battery life and longevity. However, according to a new leak, the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 might be the first device to include this new battery tech, and it could arrive as early as this year.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring is one of the best smart rings on the market, with its innovative clamshell case design and long battery life contributing a lot to this ‘set and forget’ wearable’s appeal. The less you need to charge a device like a smart ring, the better it gets, so any improvement to the battery life is going to make a change.

We reported back in January that Samsung is looking for its dream battery. It may well have found it, and it's coming sooner than expected.

Leaker Jukanlosreve on X (formerly Twitter) said: “Samsung has set a goal to apply solid-state battery prototypes starting with the Galaxy Ring in Q4 2024.” Given that the tweet was posted yesterday, at the time of writing, we assume that's meant to be 2025.

Spotted via Gadgets & Wearables, solid state batteries would boast improved ‘energy density’, but one of the big surprises here is the mention of a Q4 release date for the Samsung Galaxy Ring 2.

Typically, its wearables are unveiled in the summer at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked, but it could also be the case that Samsung is set to reveal and release the Ring 2 at Unpacked as usual, followed by a version with improved battery life in the winter.

What about other wearables?

(Image credit: Future)

If you’re not a smart ring user and you’re wondering why smartwatches and earbuds are being left out, don’t panic. Jukanlosreve goes on to say the Ring will be “followed by true wireless earbuds (TWS) in Q4 2026, and smartwatches in Q4 2027”.

Battery life is one of the bigger sticking points for most leading smartwatches, with the current Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 barely managing 30 hours in most cases. If Samsung could extend that to 60 hours – or three times the life of your average Apple Watch – it would really enable users to make the most of Samsung’s excellent sleep tracking features.