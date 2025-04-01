Missing in action! Apple watchOS 11.4 mysteriously absent from latest software drop

Apple has released almost all of its latest software for iPhone, iPad, and other devices

We were also expecting watchOS 11.4 with a couple of new updates

However, the Apple Watch software hasn't been released

While Apple's WWDC 2025 event and the unveiling of watchOS 12 are just a few weeks away, Apple continues to support watchOS 11 for the best Apple Watch models. However, the latest version of the software, watchOS 11.4 has failed to materialize alongside the rest of Apple's latest software.

As spotted by numerous software watchers on X, Apple released iOS 18.4 for all the best iPhones on March 31, alongside iPadOS 18.4, macOS 15.4, and updates for tvOS and the Apple Vision Pro.

At first glance, everyone assumed that the latest Apple Watch software would appear alongside the other OS updates. However, shortly after the customary 1pm ET rollout time it became clear that watchOS 11.4 hadn't actually been released, despite Apple listing it on its website.

Where is watchOS 11.4?

Just an fyi. It looks like Apple never released watchOS 11.4 despite listing it on their website. It has since been removed.March 31, 2025

It does indeed seem strange that Apple would list watchOS 11.4 for release alongside all of its other software before choosing not to roll it out.

As it stands, there doesn't seem to be any sign of the latest software, which could suggest any number of things. It's possible that Apple hadn't planned to release watchOS 11.4 on March 31, and that its listing was a mistake. Reasons for this could include server or download issues, or simply the software being not ready.

WatchOS 11.4 was due to bring us some new emojis, a couple of bug fixes, an update for Matter-compatible robot vacuum cleaners, and a great new feature that can force Sleep Wake Up alarms to break through Silent Mode on your watch.

Sadly, these features aren't available as yet. We don't have a clear indication as to why watchOS 11.4 didn't launch this week and no idea when it might come out; it could be today, or it might still be days or even weeks away.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We've reached out to Apple for confirmation, and we'll report back with any developments.