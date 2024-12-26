We may have our first look at one of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra colors

This could be the Titanium Blue shade

Galaxy S25 Ultra color options already leaked

A launch is expected during January

As the expected January launch of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series gets ever closer, we may have been given our first look at one of the colors the Ultra model is going to arrive in – though there seems to be some debate over the color's name.

Well-known tipster @UniverseIce has posted an image that's simply a solid block of color, together with the caption "S25 Ultra blue" – which to us would seem to suggest this is the blue variant of the most expensive phone in the Galaxy S25 series.

Blue has indeed been mentioned in previous rumors around the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, though it seems it may be officially called Titanium Blue. According to this latest leak, it'll be a relatively pale and subtle version of the shade.

Head to our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra predicted colors page and you'll see there's been no shortage of speculation around the options we'll get with this phone – and that this shade may indeed be referred to as Titanium Silver Blue.

Naming schemes

An extra wrinkle is added to this rumor by a follow-up post from another well-placed source of leaks, @Jukanlosreve: and the reply suggests the shade we're looking at will actually be called gray (or perhaps Titanium Gray).

Now to our eyes this looks more blue than gray, but your opinion may differ (as we know from viral content of the past, the internet doesn't always agree when it comes to choosing between these two specific colors).

Have a scan through our Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review, and you'll see the handset is available in Titanium Blue as well as Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange.

That suggests the shade on the upcoming model won't actually get a new name, but it might differ: the blue (or gray) shown here looks a little darker than the Titanium Blue edition of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.