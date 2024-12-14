The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could come with a stylish new color

We could get a new Titanium Whitesilver shade

It's not the first time the color option has been mentioned

Likely to be exclusive to the Galaxy S25 Ultra

We're getting ever closer to the expected launch date of the Samsung Galaxy S25, and the latest rumor to reach us suggests we're going to get treated to a stylish new color when it comes to the premium Ultra model.

According to well-known tipster @UniverseIce, this variant is called Titanium Whitesilver, and combines a white back with a silver middle frame. It sounds like it would be appealing, and is apparently "very beautiful".

This isn't the first time we've heard this name: as our Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra colors rumor round-up will tell you, it's appeared in a couple of previous leaks. However, it being mentioned again by another prominent leaker makes us more convinced we'll see it.

There will be four "conventional" colors to go alongside it, the tipster says, though it's not clear from this post exactly what these will be: quite possibly Titanium Blue, Titanium Gray, Titanium Black, and Titanium Silver based on information that's already leaked.

Predicted colors

100% accurate news. Among the four conventional colors of S25 Ultra, there are white, white back + silver middle frame. Official name: Titanium Whitesilver.Very beautiful！December 13, 2024

Trying to pin down the colors we'll see with the Galaxy S25 isn't quite as easy as you might think. The available colors can vary between countries and carriers, while Samsung often keeps some shades exclusive to its own website store.

Earlier this month we saw leaked images of SIM cards for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra model, which again hinted at blue, black, and silver – and there was also what seemed to be a gold option, which may be marketed as gray.

In fact if you want to get some idea of the colors for all the incoming Galaxy S25 models, we've got you covered there too. Overall, it seems there won't be too much change from the Samsung Galaxy S24 models – though some shades might be renamed.

We won't know for sure the colors that are going to be available until Samsung actually announces them – so we'll let you know as soon as we know. Based on earlier rumors, the big day could be January 22, 2025.