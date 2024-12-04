Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra predicted colors: every rumored shade

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra will probably be sold in seven different shades, as not only is that the number of colors that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is available in, but that many colors have also already leaked.

As such, we have a good idea of what colors you’ll be able to get the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in, and we’ve even seen apparently leaked images of many of the possible shades.

You’ll find full details of these colors below, along with accompanying imagery where available, and we’ll be updating this article whenever we hear more.

Titanium Blue

Image 1 of 2 A Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Blue (Image credit: Samsung) A leaked SIM card tray in blue (Image credit: SamMobile)

Let’s start with one of the most interesting rumored Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra colors, namely Titanium Blue.

This has been mentioned by name in a leak from Ross Young, who has a strong track record for smartphone leaks.

But that’s not all, as leaker @UniverseIce has also mentioned a blue shade, and leaked images of Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra SIM card trays also include a blue one, which you can see above.

So between all that it’s looking very likely that a blue or Titanium Blue model will be offered, and we’d be happy to see it, as blue is a bit less common than some of the colors we’ve heard about – though it is a shade you can get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in, as also pictured above.

Titanium Silver

Image 1 of 2 A Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in Phantom Silver (Image credit: Samsung) A leaked SIM card tray in silver (Image credit: SamMobile)

Now we come to one of the less interesting shades, in the form of Titanium Silver, which has also been mentioned by Ross Young, and appeared in a leaked SIM card tray image, pictured above.

Since this hasn’t been mentioned by quite as many sources as some other colors we’re less sure of this one. But with two sources having seemingly leaked it there’s still a good chance it will happen.

And while we’ve said it’s less interesting – simply because silver is such a common smartphone color – it’s undeniably a color that can look good. It’s also not a color you can get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in, so it’s a bit different from last year’s options at least.

Samsung has sold silver phones before though, such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra in Phantom Silver, pictured above.

Titanium Gray / Titanium Gold

Image 1 of 2 A Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Gray (Image credit: Samsung) A leaked SIM card tray in gold (Image credit: SamMobile)

Next up there’s Titanium Gray, or perhaps Titanium Gold. We’re not certain what this will be called as while Ross Young has mentioned a Titanium Gray option, a leaked SIM card tray image (shown above) looks more gold, and leaker @UniverseIce has referred to one of the colors simply as ‘Titanium.’

But we suspect all three of these are one and the same, since the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Gray (pictured above) also has a hint of gold in it, and since titanium itself is a silvery-gray metal. Of the three, our best guess is that it will be called Titanium Gray.

Titanium Black

Image 1 of 3 A leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra render (Image credit: Android Headlines / @OnLeaks) A Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Black (Image credit: Samsung) A leaked SIM card tray in black (Image credit: SamMobile)

Titanium Black could be a classic shade, with versions of black proving extremely popular smartphone colors. This shade is another that has been mentioned by Ross Young, and a black option has also been mentioned by @UniverseIce.

On top of that, we’ve seen a leaked SIM card tray image for the phone in black, and even a leaked Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra render in black. So we think it’s extremely likely this will be offered, and if it is, then it might look like the Titanium Black Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which you can also see above.

Titanium Jade Green

Image 1 of 2 A Samsung Galaxy S24 in Jade Green (Image credit: Samsung) A Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Green (Image credit: Samsung)

The four colors above will reportedly be sold in numerous stores, but Samsung usually makes some shades exclusive to its online store, and Titanium Jade Green could be one of these according to Ross Young, while @UniverseIce has simply mentioned a ‘green’ shade.

This sounds like an unusual color for a phone, but it’s likely to be similar to ones Samsung has offered before. We expect it will be close to the Jade Green Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Titanium Green Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, both pictured above. However, we haven’t seen any leaked imagery of this yet, so we can’t be certain.

Titanium Pink Gold

A Samsung Galaxy S22 in Pink Gold (Image credit: Samsung)

Titanium Pink Gold could be another Samsung store-exclusive according to Ross Young, and while we haven’t seen any pictures of this, it could look like the Pink Gold color scheme on the Samsung Galaxy S22, pictured above.

This sort of shade is a popular choice for phones, so it would make sense for Samsung to offer it. But so far this color has only been mentioned in one leak, so we’d take it with a pinch of salt.

Titanium Blue/Black

Finally there’s Titanium Blue/Black, which was also mentioned by Ross Young and which we take to mean a bluey black of some kind.

This could prove one of the more unusual and interesting options, though with both Titanium Blue and Titanium Black probably also being sold, it might not look drastically different to some other Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra colors.

In any case, this is another one that we haven’t seen, and that has only been mentioned by one source, so we’d take it with a pinch of salt. And if it is offered, it will probably be exclusive to Samsung’s online store according to Young.