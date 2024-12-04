Take a look at four boringly predictable Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra colors in the latest leak

Leaked photos of SIM card trays for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra show off four possible shades

These appear to be black, blue, silver, and gold

Previous leaks mention similar colors

We’re starting to have a very clear idea of what colors the Samsung Galaxy S25 series might be available in, as following a leak of some SIM card trays for the Samsung Galaxy S25, we’ve now seen images of trays for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra – in four different colors, no less.

These images were found by SamMobile, and while the site hasn’t revealed where it found them, it claims that these are “original spare parts” for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, so they may well be genuine. We hope they’re not, though, because the colors shown here are largely underwhelming.

The shades in question are black, blue, silver, and what appears to be a gold color. That largely matches with previous leaks, which suggested the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra would be available in Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gray. So, it’s possible the gold shade will be marketed as Titanium Gray, or that we’ll get a Titanium Gold instead.

Image 1 of 4 A black SIM card tray (Image credit: SamMobile) A silver SIM card tray (Image credit: SamMobile) A blue SIM card tray (Image credit: SamMobile) A gold SIM card tray (Image credit: SamMobile)

Either way, it’s not the most inspiring selection. Black, silver, and to some extent gold and gray are extremely common smartphone colors, and indeed you can already get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Black and Titanium Gray.

Blue is a bit more interesting and unusual, but that's also an option for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, so it’s nothing new.

Sadly, since all these shades have leaked before (with the possible exception of gold, if it really is gold rather than gray), it’s likely that these are the colors we’ll get.

There could be other options

However, there’s still hope for some more interesting colors, as while these four are believed to be the shades that Samsung will make widely available, there will probably also be some colors that you can only get from Samsung’s online store.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This is an approach the company typically takes, and we’ve previously heard that these Samsung store exclusives might include Titanium Jade Green, Titanium Blue/Black, and Titanium Pink Gold. So, with those in the mi,x there should be a few unusual options.

In any case, we’re expecting the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra to land in January, so we should get an official look at all the colors soon.