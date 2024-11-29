Samsung Galaxy S25 colors all but confirmed by leaked SIM card tray images

Leaked images of SIM card trays have revealed five likely S25 colors

The shades include black, green, purple, blue, and white

This leak lines up with previous Samsung Galaxy S25 color leaks

We now think we have a pretty good idea of what colors the Samsung Galaxy S25 and Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus will be available in, as following several previous color leaks we’ve now seen photos that reportedly show “original SIM card tray replacement parts” for these phones, complete with colors on the exterior edge.

These were shared by Roland Quandt – a leaker with a great track record – and he claims that the colors are “confirmed” by these SIM card trays. So while we’d always take leaks with a pinch of salt, there’s a high chance this one is accurate.

Either way, the colors in question are black, green, purple (or possibly more a pale blue), dark blue, and white.

Lining up with earlier leaks

This largely tracks with previous leaks, which suggested the Samsung Galaxy S25 colors would include Moon Night Blue, Silver Shadow, Sparking Blue, Sparkling Green, and Midnight Black.

Of those, the black and green leaked here are presumably Midnight Black and Sparkling Green respectively, while the dark blue (or just ‘blue’ as Quandt calls it) is probably Moon Night Blue, the shade he describes as white is likely Silver Shadow, and the color he interprets as purple is perhaps Sparking Blue – especially as a leaked photo of the Samsung Galaxy S25 in Sparking Blue matches this SIM card tray.

So we’re fairly confident that these are all genuine shades, and based on earlier leaks they might be joined by a few other colors that would be exclusive to Samsung’s online store, specifically Pink Gold, Blue/Gold, and Coral Red.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, meanwhile, will likely land in completely different colors, with leaks so far pointing to Titanium Black, Titanium Blue, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Silver shades, along with Samsung store-exclusive options of Titanium Blue/Black, Titanium Jade Green, and Titanium Pink Gold.

However, we’re less certain of the Galaxy S25 Ultra shades, or the Samsung store-exclusive Samsung Galaxy S25 colors, as those haven’t leaked quite as much so far.

Still, with the Samsung Galaxy S25 series reportedly landing on January 22, we should be able get an official look at all the color options quite soon.