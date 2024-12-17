The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra could have the smallest bezels of any phone (ever)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra reportedly has smaller bezels than any other phone

A leaker has also shared more details about the colors the phone might be available in

Between these leaks, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra sounds like an attractive handset

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is shaping up to be a great-looking device, as following reports that it will have a curvier design than its predecessor, we’re now hearing that it could have the smallest bezels of any smartphone.

This is according to leaker @UniverseIce, who specifically mentions the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Xiaomi 15 as having larger bezels, but says that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra has narrower bezels than all other phones, too.

That should help the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra look suitably high-end, and it might also mean it’s not much bigger in the hand than the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, despite reportedly having a larger 6.9-inch screen.

I saw some S25 Ultra renderings, which are very beautiful, but I'm sorry I can't post them. The narrow bezel exceeds all current mobile phones including Xiaomi 15 and iPhone16 Pro Max.Blue: The back cover is a lighter blue, and the middle frame is silver with a hint of blue.… pic.twitter.com/IxlgxKlPEFDecember 17, 2024

Compelling colors

As well as the bezels, @UniverseIce has also detailed the colors of the much-rumored phone, getting a bit more specific than most previous leaks. They claim that the ‘blue’ shade – which, based on previous leaks, is likely to be officially called Titanium Silverblue – will have a light blue back, while the frame will be silver with a hint of blue.

A black shade – likely to launch as Titanium Black – will apparently have a black rear panel and a silver frame, and a white shade – which will probably land as Titanium Whitesilver – is said to have a back that’s white with silver, and a frame that’s a very light silver.

Finally, there will apparently be a gray shade – likely to be officially called Titanium Gray – which @UniverseIce claims will be gray with a hint of gold on both the back and the frame.

While these colors sound mostly as understated as we’d expect from a new Ultra model, the blue one could be a bit more colorful, and having the frames in different shades could make them quite stylish and eye-catching.

Of course, we won’t know for sure what Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra colors will be offered until Samsung unveils the Galaxy S25 line, which is reportedly happening on January 22. But @UniverseIce has a good track record, and this close to launch, leakers are often working with quite accurate information, so there’s a good chance that these color and bezel details will prove correct.

