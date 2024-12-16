It now looks very likely that the Samsung Galaxy S25 will launch on January 22

Samsung Galaxy S24 in violet from back
The Samsung Galaxy S24 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)
  • Another tipster has claimed the Samsung Galaxy S25 will land on January 22
  • The event apparently starts at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT
  • Samsung will reportedly unveil the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra, and tease an XR headset

January 22 has for a while been our best guess for the Samsung Galaxy S25 release date, with multiple rumors pointing to that date, and now a third has chimed in with the same date – and even the exact start time of the launch event.

According to tipster @sondesix, the Samsung Galaxy S25 series will be unveiled in San Jose on January 22, at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm GMT, which for those in Australia is 5am AEDT on January 23.

They claim that we’ll see the Samsung Galaxy S25 itself at this event, along with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and a teaser for Samsung’s XR headset.

No Slim to be seen

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim is notably absent, but while one earlier rumor had said this might arrive alongside the rest of the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, we’d more recently heard that the Galaxy S25 Slim could land in April or later.

In any case, we’d take this release date information with a pinch of salt, but since it comes from a reputable source and lines up with previous tips, we’re now fairly confident of the January 22 date.

These phones should hopefully be worth this short remaining wait too, with rumors pointing to them using a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, having MagSafe-like wireless charging, and various other upgrades – including more RAM and a new ultra-wide camera in the case of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

