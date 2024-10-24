The Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 could fix a major smart ring flaw according to patent

Samsung has a new smart ring patent that could solve a major issue with the tech when it launches its next Galaxy Ring: sizing. Its recently revealed design shows a ring that can grow or shrink to better fit the wearer’s finger, and we're excited.

The best smart rings are pretty darn neat, but one significant inconvenience compared to the best smart watches is finding a ring that’s the right size. Smartwatches are adjustable and can fit virtually any size wrist, but unless you’ve worn a brand’s rings before, you usually have to get a sizing kit, test out sizes for a day or two, then finally order your wearable. This is assuming the smart ring maker even accommodates your ring size.

Even when you have the ring in your size, that’s not the end of it. If you swap brands you’ll need to do another sizing test. What’s more, ring sizes change over time. A traditional ring can be resized by a jeweller, but the same isn’t true for smart rings. This fixed shape also means you can’t easily pass the ring on when you’re looking to upgrade like you might with an old phone or laptop.

That’s where a recently published Samsung patent from the South Korean KIPRIS database comes in (via Galaxy Club). Samsung’s patent would solve this problem with an adjustable inner band. While the outer band remains the same diameter, the inner ring would be able to expand or contract to create a more loose or snug fit.

Not an instant fix

It doesn't appear this design will be able to drastically alter the size of a smart ring thanks to that rigid outer band, but it could still be super helpful. People caught between sizes could adjust the fit so it suits them better, and this design could ensure that even as your ring size fluctuates throughout the day your wearable always fits you correctly.

As with all patents, there’s no guarantee that we’ll ever see this adjustable ring as an actual product, but given how useful this feature would be we wouldn’t be surprised if a future Galaxy Ring – or a ring from its rivals – incorporated something like this into its design.

Hopefully this means the Galaxy Ring 2 will be adjustable, but we’ll have to wait and see what’s announced when the next-gen smart ring is unveiled – assuming it will ever launch.

