Samsung Galaxy Ring to go bigger, as rumor claims new ring sizes are on the way
New Samsung Galaxy Rings are on the way for larger-sized fingers
The Samsung Galaxy Ring has barely been out for two months at the time of writing, but it’s already been lauded as one of the best smart rings, and new models are allegedly already in the pipeline.
Up until now, Samsung has made Samsung Galaxy Rings ranging between US ring sizes 5, its smallest option, and US ring size 13. However, two more rings are on the way, sized for larger fingers (US ring sizes 14 and 15) according to a recent post on X by All About Samsung blogger and leaker Max Jambor, from Germany.
The leaker claimed the two larger rings will be available “in the coming weeks” without specifically providing a date. The information was picked up by other outlets, including GSMArena.
Analysis: More than a size upgrade?
All Samsung Ring sizes cost the same: $399 / £399 / around AU$750 (AU prices won’t be available until mid-October). However, there are slight differences in performance, based on ring size: the larger 12-13 sizes last for up to seven days of battery life, while the smaller sizes only last for six.
I’m sure you can see what we’re getting at here: with new, larger ring sizes, there’s the possibility for the battery to go larger again, for Samsung to develop a Samsung Galaxy Ring which exceeds eight days of battery life.
The Oura Ring Generation 3, which lasts for around six days on a full charge regardless of size, doesn’t quite reach these heady heights. Seven days is significant, as anything over that is more than a week between charges: a very impressive figure in the eyes of consumers.
Still, there’s no conclusive proof that battery will get bigger with these rumored larger rings, merely that the opportunity is there. We’ll know more for sure when (or if) these new larger rings launch in a few weeks’ time.
