The Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 could launch sooner than expected – with new features and a thinner design

The Samsung Galaxy Ring took the wearables world by storm, with the product shoving this smartwatch alternative into the spotlight – and helping to generate more interest in competitors in the best smart ring category from the likes of Oura and RingConn. Now it looks like Samsung is gearing up to launch an upgrade to this product line shortly, with a tipster’s comments making it sound like we could see the Galaxy Ring 2 fairly soon.

Korean leaker Lanzuk – who has a track record of spoiling Samsung’s release plans – says Samsung is “planning to launch its Galaxy Ring 2 model a bit earlier than originally scheduled” (translated from Korean). Specifics are light on the ground, but that could mean we’ll get a Galaxy Ring 2 in 2025, and maybe even in the first half of the year at that.

In fairness, the Galaxy Ring was first shown off in January 2024, so an early Galaxy Ring 2 announcement was also already kind of on the cards. However, we didn’t get our hands on the Galaxy Ring until July, so in 2025, we could get the Galaxy Ring 2 in, say, February instead of needing to wait half a year.

Alternatively, Samsung may want to stick with a more condensed reveal and release schedule some time in the middle of the year (say May or June), especially as a refresh after barely six months could upset purchasers of the original Galaxy Ring. Yearly refreshes are expected. However, a biyearly refresh is less likely to happen.

'More feature' on the way too

Will Samsung take cues from Oura? (Image credit: Oura)

Beyond teasing the release date, Lanzuk added that the device will supposedly be thinner, have a longer battery life, and contain “more features.” Again, details are light, but this could include sleep apnea detection, expanded gesture controls, or improved fitness tools.

Perhaps it’ll also include that adaptive sizing feature teased by a recently awarded Samsung patent, though we’ll have to wait and see what’s announced.

On this note, as with all leaks we should take Lanzuk’s blog post and our speculation with a pinch of salt. Until Samsung makes an announcement we don’t know what we’ll get from the Galaxy Ring 2 – nor when it will launch, assuming it does ever launch.

