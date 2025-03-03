The 'affordable' Nubia Flip 2 is here to tempt you away from the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6

At MWC 2024, ZTE subsidiary Nubia unveiled the Nubia Flip 5G, a bona fide budget alternative to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 6, which launched just a few months later. Now, at MWC 2025, Nubia has returned with the Nubia Flip 2 5G – a slightly more expensive model that still undercuts its premium competition by some margin.
The first thing to note is the new phone’s design, which looks akin to that of the Oppo Find N2 Flip. The original Nubia Flip’s circular front-facing display has been replaced by a more conventional-looking 3-inch OLED display, and despite its modest size, this front-facing panel can host almost all of the same built-in apps that you’ll find on the phone's 6.9-inch, 120Hz-capable AMOLED inner display.
At 193g, the Nubia Flip 2 5G is significantly lighter than last year’s model (209g), and with a 1.2m drop resistance, it’s also much more durable (the Galaxy Z Flip 6, for reference, weighs 187g). In the camera department, there’s a 32MP selfie snapper on the front, and a 50MP wide lens on the back, which is joined by a 2MP depth sensor.
@techradar ♬ original sound - TechRadar
The Nubia Flip 2 5G is powered by a Mediatek Dimensity 7300X chipset, and – surprise, surprise! – you’ll find plenty of baked-in AI features straight out of the box, like real-time call translation and integrated Google Gemini functionality.
Battery size (4,300mAh) and charging speed (33W) are largely unchanged versus last year’s original Nubia Flip model, as are the RAM and storage capacities (128GB and 6GB, respectively).
One thing that has changed, though, is the phone’s price. Where the Nubia Flip 5G launched for the local equivalent of $599, the Flip 2 5G costs €699, which equates to around $730. US pricing probably won’t be like-for-like, but it’s safe to expect a sizable price increase in regions like the US, UK, and Australia for the Nubia Flip 2 5G this year. We’ll update this article once the phone’s international pricing and availability have been confirmed.
You might also like
- Honor’s Magic Portal 2.0 brings game-changing updates to one of the best Android software features
- Honor Magic 7 Pro launches with Deepfake Detection and a 200MP ‘Super Zoom’ camera
- Honor Magic 7 RSR launches with more RAM than the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra combined (yes, really)
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Axel is TechRadar's UK-based Phones Editor, reporting on everything from the latest Apple developments to newest AI breakthroughs as part of the site's Mobile Computing vertical. Having previously written for publications including Esquire and FourFourTwo, Axel is well-versed in the applications of technology beyond the desktop, and his coverage extends from general reporting and analysis to in-depth interviews and opinion. Axel studied for a degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick before joining TechRadar in 2020, where he then earned an NCTJ qualification as part of the company’s inaugural digital training scheme.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Samsung, Apple, and Huawei should follow Infinix's tri-fold concept, and then I'll want all of them
This week's best Apple iPhone 16e deals: where to get the latest iPhone for cheap