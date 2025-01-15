Honor Magic 7 Pro launches with Deepfake Detection and a 200MP ‘Super Zoom’ camera

Christmas has been and gone, but January is once again proving to be the most wonderful time of the year for Android phone fans. Following the launch of the OnePlus 13 series last week, Honor has debuted its own flagship offering for 2025 – the Honor Magic 7 Pro – on the international stage.

Boasting a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a supersized 5,270mAh silicon-carbon battery, and an eye-friendly 6.8-inch display, the Magic 7 Pro sports hardware specs to rival the best Android phones on the market right now (OnePlus 13 included). However, as promised, it's Honor’s suite of decidedly unique software features that really catch the eye this year.

Among the most interesting is Deepfake Detection, an on-device security tool that uses AI to scan for facial trickery during video calls. Honor teased the innovative new feature last year, and it finally ships with the Magic 7 Pro alongside numerous other “human-centric” AI tools, including AI Translation, Real-time Transcript, and Magic Portal 2.0.

The Magic 7 Pro’s cameras have been decked out with some neat AI wizardry, too. The snappers themselves comprise a 50MP wide lens (f/1.4-2.0, 23mm), a 50MP ultra-wide lens (f/2.0, 12mm), and a 200MP periscope telephoto lens (f/2.6, 69mm), but Honor’s proprietary AI Image Engine brings various AI-powered tricks to each one.

The Honor Magic 7 Pro in Lunar Shadow Grey (Image credit: Honor)

The brand’s Harcourt Portrait mode – which promises to deliver studio-quality portraits in everyday lighting scenarios – has been pulled over from the Honor 200 Pro and Honor Magic V3 to work with Magic 7 Pro’s wide and telephoto lenses. The new flagship also introduces three new software-based photography features: AI Motion Sensing Capture, HD Super Burst, and AI Super Zoom.

The first two of that number allow you to capture high-speed movements or sequences in optimal clarity. AI Super Zoom, meanwhile, aims to enhance the detail of natural landscape shots taken at 30x or more using generative AI.

We’re currently testing the latter tool and look forward to sharing our impressions in an upcoming report.

Magic Portal 2.0 on the Honor Magic 7 Pro (Image credit: Honor / Future)

Other key features of the Magic 7 Pro include its industry-leading durability credentials – specifically IP68 water resistance and IP69 temperature resistance – and pre-installed integration with the Google Gemini app. As for color options, you've got two to choose from: Lunar Shadow Grey and Black.

Honor’s latest flagship launches today (January 15) in the UK for £1,099.99, the same launch price as last year’s Honor Magic 6 Pro. Given Honor's recent release strategies, availability in the US and Australia seems unlikely.

The Magic 7 Pro also releases alongside a cheaper, lower-spec variant – the Honor Magic 7 Lite – which is now available in the UK for £399.99. Stay tuned for our review of its big brother in the coming days.