'The smartphone teens want, with the safety parents desire': HMD’s Fusion X1 is here to save the TikTok generation

You don't need me, or HMD (Human Mobile Devices), to tell you that there's a screen time epidemic among young people, but the latter's new research into the subject does highlight just how badly smartphones (and specifically social media) are actively harming an entire generation.

Of 12,000 teens surveyed by the Nokia phone maker for a recent study, over half said they’re worried that they may be addicted to their phone, while 37% said they’ve had a stranger approach them and try to move them into an encrypted chat like WhatsApp. 53% said they’ve seen something that they wish they hadn’t – which for most respondents was content of a sexual or violent nature – and 56% said they’ve seen bullying online. The bleak stats go on.

Parents, too, know that these issues exist, but existing smartphone safeguards like screen time apps are easily circumvented by any curious teenager with access to YouTube or Reddit. To address this, HMD has partnered with smartwatch manufacturer Xplora to develop the ‘first smartphone for teens’ – a seemingly regular-looking handset that gives parents greater control over their child’s (potentially first) smartphone experience.

Launching in May for £229 (international pricing is yet to be confirmed), the HMD Fusion X1 – when purchased alongside an Xplora subscription – will allow parents to remotely enable, disable, or limit access to apps of their choosing. This subscription also includes continuous location tracking at 20-second intervals, emergency SOS calling for the smartphone-owning teen, as well as low battery alerts and remote device access for parents.

Additionally, a dedicated School Mode function will minimize distractions during school hours by locking specific apps and features as desired, and HMD has also confirmed that its SafeToNet software – which uses AI to detect and block harmful content before it reaches the user – will begin rolling out to compatible devices (the Fusion X1 included) later this year.

I know what you’re thinking: no teenager would willingly give their parents this level of control over their smartphone. And that may have been true a few years ago. But young people are absolutely becoming more aware of the dangers of social media addiction (HMD’s findings are by no means anomalous) and if the draw of ‘just one more scroll’ is too strong to resist, perhaps teenagers are now more willing to give someone else the keys (after all, ‘brain rot’ was named the 2024 Oxford Word of the Year for a reason).

A promotional tease for the upcoming HMD Fusion X1 (Image credit: HMD)

Indeed, as HMD Founder Jean-Francois Baril put it at MWC, the Fusion X1 is “the phone teens want, with the safety parents desire.” It won’t have an infantilizing design, either, with the company teasing a conventional-looking, industrial-style handset at MWC.

HMD also has two new feature phones on the way: the HMD Barca 3210 and the HMD Barca Fusion. The first is a rebranded version of the Nokia 3210, featuring exclusive, Barcelona-themed notes and easter eggs like an engraved logo, hidden messages from players, custom wallpapers, and, yes, even a Barcelona-themed version of Snake.

HMD Barca Fusion, meanwhile, is a custom version of HMD’s Fusion handset with 11, glow-in-the-dark player signatures engraved into its rear panel. Like the 3210, the Fusion is also designed with TikTok doom-scrollers in mind, so it features a detox mode to keep users focused on the things that matter.

Drew Barrymore also appeared on stage at HMD’s MWC keynote to tease ‘Project Wildflower,’ an upcoming collaboration between the actor and HMD to tackle the aforementioned screen time epidemic. We don’t have the details just yet, but the involvement of one of Hollywood’s biggest names will no doubt bring much-needed attention to an issue that HMD is clearly intent on addressing.