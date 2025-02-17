Honor Magic 7 RSR launches with more RAM than the iPhone 16 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra combined (yes, really)

Flagship smartphones are becoming more homogenous with every passing year, but Honor’s latest special edition device, the Porsche Design Honor Magic 7 RSR, stands out like a neon-colored sports car in a public library parking lot.

The third collaboration between Honor and the German design studio after last year’s Magic 6 RSR and the foldable Magic V2 RSR, the Magic 7 RSR is essentially a souped-up version of the Honor Magic 7 Pro, which we described in our review as “an outstanding phone that impresses in almost every area.”

Not content to rest on its laurels, Honor has worked with Porsche Design to sportify the design of the Magic 7 Pro, but it’s also thrown in some important spec upgrades to justify the RSR’s £1,549 (around $1,950 / AU$3,050) price tag – one of which blows the iPhone 16 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, and more of the best phones out of the water.

On the aesthetic front, the Magic 7 RSR features a sleek design that’s inspired, of course, by Porsche cars, specifically the Taycan Turbo S. The phone’s distinctive hexagonal camera module resembles Porsche’s iconic headlight design, and a streamlined Peak Line makes the RSR look like it’s been built for a wind tunnel.

Honor Magic 7 RSR unboxing & first impressions - YouTube Watch On

As for colors, the Magic 7 RSR is available in Agate Grey and Provence, and we were sent the second of those two shades for the unboxing video above.

Away from the phone’s design, the Honor Magic 7 RSR improves on the standard Magic 7 Pro by offering a massive 24GB of RAM (yes, 24GB of RAM) and 1TB of storage. For context, that’s double the amount of RAM you’ll find in the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and equal to the max storage capacities available for both the Ultra and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

In fact, if you were to combine the respective RAM capacities of the Galaxy S25 Ultra (12GB) and iPhone 16 Pro Max (8GB), the Magic 7 RSR would still offer 4GB more. Admittedly, there are almost no smartphone tasks that require 24GB of RAM (here’s an explanation of what RAM is used for in smartphones), but kudos to Honor for future-proofing the Magic 7 RSR to such an absurd degree.

The Honor Magic 7 RSR in Agate Grey (left) and Provence (right) (Image credit: Honor)

The Chinese mobile maker has boosted the Magic 7 RSR’s camera system, too. Compared to its standard sibling, the new phone gets a larger telephoto aperture – which Honor says is the largest in the whole smartphone industry – and an upgraded LiDAR Matrix Autofocus System for improved focusing accuracy and tracking range.

The brand also says the RSR features “additional dual electromagnetic focus actuators for precision,” which sounds like something out of a James Bond movie.

All told, then, the Porsche Design Honor Magic 7 RSR is an absolute beast of a smartphone. Sure, it’s expensive, but no more so than the 1TB version of the Galaxy S25 Ultra, and it’s actually cheaper than the 1TB version of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, despite offering significantly more RAM. Heck, by that metric, it’s basically a bargain!

The Honor Magic 7 RSR is available now in the UK and Europe.