The three best health and fitness products unveiled at MWC 2025

Mobile World Congress often gives us a look at the next-best-thing in technology, and is known for radical new smartphones, laptops, and computing innovations. But it's also a great showcase of future and emerging health and fitness technology, and MWC 2025 has been no different.

This year we got a glimpse at three brand-new health and fitness products, some of which are much closer at hand than others.

So whether you want a look at a new smartwatch, some snazzy cycling glasses, or some very futuristic contact lenses, here are the top health and fitness reveals from MWC 2025.

1. Honor Watch 5 Ultra

(Image credit: Future)

The Honor Watch 5 Ultra is the company's latest and greatest smartwatch. Building on the Watch 4, the Ultra moniker signals the advent of a rugged titanium chassis, a unique angular design, and a 1.5-inch AMOLED display. It has 15 days of battery life, and supports both Android and iOS.

The 60Hz refresh rate is powered by LTPO technology, enabling variable refresh rate and always-on functionality while preserving some of that battery life. Prices start at €279, around £230 or $291, and it also comes with a Quick Health Scan Feature and Healthy Morning Report. With that low price tag and rich feature set, could this topple any of the best smartwatches in 2025?

2. BleeqUp Ranger cycling glasses

(Image credit: BleeqUp)

BleeqUp unveiled its new Ranger cycling glasses at MWC 2025. They're the world's first pair of 4-in-1 AI cycling camera glasses. They can record up to an hour of 1080p video, or up to five hours with an additional battery pack. Once you've collected your footage, you can use AI to edit it with one tap, collecting all your highlights, important moments, or emergencies into a single edit overlaid with trip information like route and time.

They also feature onboard speakers, a walkie-talkie feature, and hands-free voice controls. If you get lost, you can even ask for onboard navigation powered by Google Maps. Prices start at $349, and the Kickstarter is already up and running.

(Image credit: XPANCEO)

These XPANCEO smart contact lenses are a prototype unveiling of three new technologies that could transform how we think about wearable tech of the future. Naturally, they're years away, but XPANCEO has three technologies it's showcasing, and they're impressive enough that it scooped our best of MWC 2025 award in the health and fitness category.

XPANCEO's showcase includes a contact lens with an integrated microdisplay, as well as biosensing technology that can monitor biomarkers like glucose and hormone levels using your tears. There's also non-invasive glaucoma detection that can help catch the disease early, and a wireless power delivery system that provides electricity over-the-air.

A long way off, if XPANCEO can crack even one of these technologies, the future of smart contact lenses is very bright indeed.