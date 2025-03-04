The three best health and fitness products unveiled at MWC 2025
The future of health tech is here
Mobile World Congress often gives us a look at the next-best-thing in technology, and is known for radical new smartphones, laptops, and computing innovations. But it's also a great showcase of future and emerging health and fitness technology, and MWC 2025 has been no different.
This year we got a glimpse at three brand-new health and fitness products, some of which are much closer at hand than others.
So whether you want a look at a new smartwatch, some snazzy cycling glasses, or some very futuristic contact lenses, here are the top health and fitness reveals from MWC 2025.
1. Honor Watch 5 Ultra
The Honor Watch 5 Ultra is the company's latest and greatest smartwatch. Building on the Watch 4, the Ultra moniker signals the advent of a rugged titanium chassis, a unique angular design, and a 1.5-inch AMOLED display. It has 15 days of battery life, and supports both Android and iOS.
The 60Hz refresh rate is powered by LTPO technology, enabling variable refresh rate and always-on functionality while preserving some of that battery life. Prices start at €279, around £230 or $291, and it also comes with a Quick Health Scan Feature and Healthy Morning Report. With that low price tag and rich feature set, could this topple any of the best smartwatches in 2025?
@techradar ♬ original sound - TechRadar
- Honor's new Android smartwatch has a 1.5-inch AMOLED display, 15 days of battery life, and works with iPhone and Android
2. BleeqUp Ranger cycling glasses
BleeqUp unveiled its new Ranger cycling glasses at MWC 2025. They're the world's first pair of 4-in-1 AI cycling camera glasses. They can record up to an hour of 1080p video, or up to five hours with an additional battery pack. Once you've collected your footage, you can use AI to edit it with one tap, collecting all your highlights, important moments, or emergencies into a single edit overlaid with trip information like route and time.
They also feature onboard speakers, a walkie-talkie feature, and hands-free voice controls. If you get lost, you can even ask for onboard navigation powered by Google Maps. Prices start at $349, and the Kickstarter is already up and running.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
- BleeqUp's new 4-in-1 cycling glasses come with an AI-powered camera, one-tap video editing and a walkie-talkie feature
3. XPANCEO smart contact lenses
These XPANCEO smart contact lenses are a prototype unveiling of three new technologies that could transform how we think about wearable tech of the future. Naturally, they're years away, but XPANCEO has three technologies it's showcasing, and they're impressive enough that it scooped our best of MWC 2025 award in the health and fitness category.
XPANCEO's showcase includes a contact lens with an integrated microdisplay, as well as biosensing technology that can monitor biomarkers like glucose and hormone levels using your tears. There's also non-invasive glaucoma detection that can help catch the disease early, and a wireless power delivery system that provides electricity over-the-air.
A long way off, if XPANCEO can crack even one of these technologies, the future of smart contact lenses is very bright indeed.
- These smart contact lens prototypes could convince future me to ditch my glasses thanks to wireless power transfer and eye health biosensing
You may also like
Stephen Warwick is TechRadar's Fitness & Wearables writer with nearly a decade of experience covering technology, including five years as the News Editor of iMore. He's a keen fitness enthusiast and is never far from the local gym, Apple Watch at the ready, to record his latest workout. Stephen has experience writing about every facet of technology including products, services, hardware, and software. He's covered breaking news and developing stories regarding supply chains, patents and litigation, competition, politics and lobbying, the environment, and more. He's conducted interviews with industry experts in a range of fields including finance, litigation, security, and more. Outside of work, he's a massive tech and history buff with a passion for Rome Total War, reading, and music.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Apple unveils new Apple Watch bands – here's what's in the Spring 2025 collection
Specialized says calling its new Vado SL 2 Alloy an e-bike is still an insult – here's why