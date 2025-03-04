Here’s 5 cool things I got to see AWS is doing with AI and 5G at MWC 2025

MWC 2025 has been packed with hundreds of new innovations, partnerships, and announcements across the telecommunications industry - many of which we have covered on our live coverage.

While at the show, I was fortunate enough to be invited on a tour of the AWS booth to see how it is shaping the future of telecommunications, particularly around AI and 5G.

So what does the future of telecoms look like? I’ve picked out the top 5 things on AWS' list of work for the next few years to come...

B2B AI sales monetization

Among many of AWS’ AI offerings, enhancing B2B sales monetization is high on the list of priorities, as the company says AI agents can help increase efficiency and reduce inefficiencies in the sales process by using natural language AI agents as a point of first contact for sales.

During an AWS demo, I saw how an AI agent can leverage existing and predicted data for 5G coverage on a digital twin overlaying a city, and use this data to almost instantly customize a network plan for a customer - even taking into consideration the future network speeds as the network expands.

Radio frequency 5G/6G network analysis

(Image credit: Future / Benedict Collins)

Predicting the future strength and coverage of 5G and 6G is another task AWS is looking to tackle, and has turned to radio frequency network analysis and simulation to predict the strength of signals during cell site planning.

The demo I saw showed how a network planner can simulate how new buildings will affect the strength of signals, and how using machine learning, can demonstrate how different building materials such as glass and concrete can affect connectivity by absorbing or reflecting RF signals.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

On device SLM

Keeping AI accessible is another problem AWS is looking to address, and is turning to on device small language models (SLMs) in the workplace.

These SLMs can answer simple queries on device, and will use a cloud-routed inference to answer more complex queries, which, as shown in the demonstration, allows for local and offline inference. The platform operates using the OpenVINO toolkit, with the lightweight Llama 3.2 1B model and AWS IoT Greengrass edge runtime and cloud service.

Managed integrations for IoT

AWS is also introducing managed integrations in preview to its IoT Device Management platform, offering a backed provision for cloud onboarding, management, and customization of IoT devices for businesses.

Managed integration is designed to reduce the siloing of IoT devices that require specific software and platforms to function, allowing products from multiple manufacturers to be managed and operated in one centralized application.

In the demonstration, I saw how devices can be onboarded in a single click, and how the application can use motion sensors to suggest routines, allowing for lights to be automatically turned off when leaving a room to help save energy.

Telefónica elderly assistance device

AWS has also been working with Telefónica to deliver new solutions for service providers and the public sector to help the elderly stay in contact with their families.

Together, they have developed an Alexa enabled tablet with a huge range of accessibility features designed to make family communication and independent living easier. The device can be used to send messages to family members using voice commands, can remember life details of the user, offer suggestions for daily activities, and remind the user of medical appointments or social activities.

Most notably, the user can say “Alexa, I need help” in a medical emergency, and the device will automatically notify emergency contacts that they are in need of help and which room they are in, and will offer conversation to help keep the user calm and reduce panic.

A bright future?

Overall, the AWS MWC 2025 demo tour highlights the end of AI hype is in sight, and that real world benefits will start to be seen, especially for businesses still waiting for the productivity and efficiency boosts promised by AI technology.

It was particularly refreshing to see AWS removing the barriers to IoT connectivity with managed integrations, as businesses will be able to diversify their IoT devices across multiple providers without being hampered by siloed applications.