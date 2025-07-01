How can the telecom industry unlock AI’s potential?

Communication Service Providers (CSPs) are constantly striving to achieve and maintain network excellence, a constantly evolving challenge as operators must both continue to roll-out the latest technology while also tackling difficult-to-solve connectivity issues in built-up areas and support rural communities.

This task has changed dramatically as customer demands across all areas have evolved in the last decade, with fast, personalized, seamless, and always-on experiences becoming the norm, rather than a luxury.

The keys to unlocking both network excellence and evolving customer demands come from the implementation of various forms of artificial intelligence (AI).

For the telecoms industry the technology is still in its early stages of being deployed and its full potential is yet to be realized, however we can expect to see big changes over the next few years, from supporting customer services and improving traffic management to having an impact on areas such as security.

It’s vital that telecoms companies are able to maintain a bigger picture view to consider the transformative impact it will have if implemented effectively.

Once these benefits are embraced, telecom providers need to ensure they have the correct strategic approach in place to harness AI. Adopting AI-driven solutions and optimizing data infrastructure will lay the foundations for AI to flourish, which will be a key differentiator for businesses in the industry.

Chadie Ghadie Social Links Navigation Global Lead of Advanced Infrastructure Solutions at Lenovo.

Upholding network excellence

AI is already showing promise by optimizing network performance through real-time analysis and automation. Success in the sector is currently increasingly trending towards perfecting networks rather than big coverage area improvements. The issues operators face are therefore getting harder to solve and more numerous. For instance, perfecting network coverage in built-up areas or managing network capacity at sports, music and cultural events, is especially difficult.

This is where AI can help. AI-powered systems can monitor vast amounts of network data, detect inefficiencies, and dynamically adjust resources to ensure optimal performance. By using machine learning algorithms, network congestion can be proactively anticipated, and traffic can be automatically rerouted to prevent slowdowns or disruptions. This results in improved efficiency, reduced latency, and an overall enhanced user experience.

Additionally, AI plays a crucial role in predictive maintenance by identifying potential equipment failures before they occur. Through analysis of historical data and detecting anomalies, AI can forecast when network components might fail, allowing operators to address issues proactively and minimize downtime. Good network coverage is so ubiquitous in today’s world that consumers don’t expect to experience disruptions, no matter how brief, and therefore it is crucial that CSPs don’t allow this to slip.

Optimized deployment of network devices also ensures that infrastructure is utilized effectively, reducing operational costs while maintaining high levels of reliability and performance. A big aspect of this is the ability to optimize capacity planning, by predicting demands on the network in real-time and then allocating resources to ensure this level of capacity is met. This ensures bandwidth remains strong and improves the overall quality of the network service.

Meeting evolving customer demands

Beyond automation, AI also enables proactive customer support by analyzing usage patterns and predicting potential issues before they impact users. AI-driven systems can detect service disruptions, alert customers, and even suggest solutions before they reach out for assistance.

Additionally, AI enhances personalization by analyzing customer preferences and recommending tailored services, ensuring that telecom providers meet the evolving needs of their users. This combination of automation, predictive analytics, and personalization helps telecom companies deliver a seamless and responsive customer experience, ultimately improving retention and loyalty.

Upholding security

When addressing customer expectations, it’s also important to recognize how consumers expect first-class cybersecurity practices from their network providers. Security is the foundation from which trust and loyalty are built, and it is crucial that businesses give consumers confidence that their personal data is safe.

Once again, AI can play a critical role in safeguarding against cyber-attacks and fraudulent activity. This is primarily achieved through proactive monitoring and the detection of anomalies that alert security teams to fraudulent activities, such as spam messages, phishing attacks and fake reviews. For instance, security solutions may redirect suspicious traffic to isolated areas to monitor and analyze potential threats. While AI has potential for self-healing systems, most telecoms operators prefer manual oversight due to trust and reliability concerns.

Facilitating AI and bridging the data gap

The benefits of AI for the telecom sector are multi-faceted and tangible, yet for all of the potential, businesses aren’t capitalizing on it. Lenovo research reveals there has been a 104% increase in expected AI investments in EMEA, which demonstrates the appetite for AI implementation. However, many AI projects are simply not meeting expectations and scaling AI is cited as the biggest reason for this.

As the industry continues its evolution towards an AI-powered future, it has never been more important for telecom providers to have the right data infrastructure in place. AI is only ever as good as the data it uses and unlocking this data requires purpose-built edge-to-cloud AI infrastructure.

AI-optimized solutions will empower service providers to quickly deploy an entire network of high-power computing to drive revolutionary efficiency and intelligence for their own customers and beyond.

An AI-powered future

Telecom providers are seen as crucial infrastructure providers in society, as many critical services operate on a telecom network. They possess data center infrastructure, connectivity, and security while adhering to government regulations, making them well-positioned to lead the deployment of Sovereign AI clouds for governments and enterprises. Connectivity is the cornerstone of what they do, however their value to society goes beyond this too. It is therefore vital that telecom providers harness AI to unlock everything it has to offer.

While the potential is vast, realizing AI’s full benefits requires a strategic approach—one that ensures the right infrastructure is in place to support its deployment at scale. By investing in AI-driven solutions and optimizing data infrastructure, telecom companies can unlock new efficiencies, enhance service quality, and build more secure, resilient networks.

As AI adoption accelerates, telecom providers that successfully harness its capabilities will gain a competitive edge, offering smarter, more responsive, and customer-centric services. The key to success lies in bridging the gap between AI’s potential and its practical implementation. Those who prioritize AI-ready infrastructure and data-driven strategies will be best positioned to lead the industry’s evolution, shaping the future of connectivity in an increasingly digital world.

