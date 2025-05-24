I review motorbikes for a living – here's why I'm excited about GoPro's new smart motorcycle helmet

Since GoPro purchased the Australian smart motorcycle helmet company Forcite last year, the two-wheeled world has been waiting to see what the action camera giant can do if it applied its technology to rider safety equipment.

Now, GoPro has announced that it will work with Italian helmet manufacturer AGV on its debut line of action camera-enabled lids, which are tipped to feature its built -in sensor and lens technology that will allow riders to capture POV footage without the need to mount an additional camera and other accessories.

Forcite’s original goal was to provide a built-in dash cam experience for motorcycle riders, using a basic sensor from Sony, but is understood that GoPro’s influence will likely see the introduction of more advanced sensor, lens and processor tech that could allow for cinematic, high-definition footage to be captured and edited using the US company’s user-friendly software.

Currently, riders wishing to capture POV footage either have to rely on handlebar or chest mounts, as well as accessories that clip to the chin of a motorcycle helmet or mount to the very top of it. But there have been questions raised about the potential impact on helmet safety in the unfortunate even of an accident.

Designing a built-in solution would allow both GoPro and AGV to start from the ground up and create an aerodynamic, motorcycle-specific system that doesn’t compromise on safety, but can also deliver fantastic quality footage, alongside accident-detecting dash-cam functionality.

AGV is a solid partner for GoPro, as it has been, manufacturing helmets for racing, the road and beyond since 1947. In fact, its Giacomo Agostini livery is one of the most recognizable in the motorcycle racing world and it kept MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi’s head safe throughout his career.

Currently, its range-topping Pista GP carbon fibre lids can cost in the region of $1,924/ £1,370 / AU$$2,200, although it does offer much more affordable options in its more wallet-friendly K1 S range.

There is no hint at what the GoPro tie-up helmet could eventually cost, but we would expect it to be expensive given the technology involved.

Analysis: Technology moves faster than helmets

Thanks to the advent of social media, many riders are increasingly looking for ways to document their two-wheeled escapades – or merely to record footage that could come in very handy should an insurance claim eventually arise.

GoPro and AGV’s partnership is undeniably exciting for those that want technology seamlessly integrated with a high quality helmet, but whatever way you cut it, it is going to be expensive.

What’s more, camera technology moves at such a rate that the GoPro sensors, lenses and processing chips integrated into the upcoming lid could well be second-rate or obsolete after a couple of years.

When riders invest a large sum of money in a new helmet, they typically expect that piece of safety equipment to last a number of years, if not decades, so long as it isn’t dropped or damaged.

It would be a crying shame if GoPro’s solution isn’t upgradeable, as it could end up being a bulky, heavy helmet that is only capable of capturing second rate footage. Or worse, is eventually not supported by GoPro at all.

That said, AGV is a good partner for GoPro as it makes some of the nicest motorbike helmets around, and a built-in camera is still a better solution that helmet-mounted cams, which can be dangerous – so I'm looking forward to see what the partnership delivers.