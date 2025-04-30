Netflix plans to add my favorite Alfred Hitchcock movie in June – here are 5 more of his masterpieces to look out for

The Birds is not currently available to stream anywhere.

Some filmmakers become legends, and perhaps the most legendary filmmaker of all is Alfred Hitchcock. And now many of his most iconic movies, and movies inspired by the 'Master of Suspense', are coming to Netflix.

One of the movies you can stream from the 1st of June happens to be my favorite Hitchcock film, The Birds. Even decades on, it's a masterclass in suspense and creeping dread, and I still get the fear when I see more than a few black birds in real life.

Can't wait for Hitchcock's films to become some of the best Netflix movies to stream in June? Psycho, which had previously been available on Prime Video, is already streaming on Netflix if you're in the mood for screaming.

Which Hitchcock films will you be able to stream?

While Netflix hasn't revealed the entire list of Hitchcock movies that will be made available in the collection, we do know that five other masterpieces from the filmmaker will be added.

These include Vertigo, Rear Window, Frenzy, The Man Who Knew Too Much, Family Plot and "more". Netflix will also be including films strongly influenced by Hitchcock's work including Us and Barbarian, as well as a narrative feature called Hitchcock about his work and legacy directed by Sacha Gervasi.

It'll be interesting to see if the feature also talks about his cruelty: Hitchcock may have been a great director but as The Atlantic carefully put it he was "stringent with – and sometimes even sadistic toward – his female leads".

If you're in New York or intend to be, Netflix is also presenting a Hitchcock special at the Paris Theater from May 16 through June 29. 'HITCH! The Original Cinema Influencer' is a six-week screening of over 50 films, including 36 directed by Hitchcock himself and more than a dozen more movies bearing his influence, made in collaboration with him or in homage to his style.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

35 of the movies will be shown in 35mm, including Rear Window, Vertigo and North by Northwest, Francois Truffaut’s The Bride Wore Black and Henri-Georges Clouzot’s Dialbolique.

The Alfred Hitchcock Collection will arrive on Netflix, one of the best streaming services, on June 1.