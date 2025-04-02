5 of my favorite thriller movies are new to Hulu in April, including one with 91% on Rotten Tomatoes
Catch Black Swan, Gone Girl, and more
To help you prepare your next Hulu watchlist, I've scoured over its list of new April 2025 titles to help you plan your month accordingly. As well as picking out five of the highest-rated new movies on Rotten Tomatoes, I wanted to make you aware of some of my favorite thrillers that are set to arrive on one of the best streaming services this month.
Thrillers come in all shape and sizes, and I'm confident that my recommendations cover a vast roster of sub-genres from psychological thrillers, to crime and heist dramas from the best suspense directors out there. Starting with Darren Aronofsky's Oscar-winning Black Swan (2010), a personal favorite of mine, these are the thriller movies I'm most excited to stream this month on Hulu – and I think you should too.
Black Swan (2010)
Director: Darren Aronofsky
Age rating: R
Length: 108 minutes
Arriving on: April 1
While Black Swan doesn't have the same shock factor level as his other works Requiem for a Dream (2000), or even Mother! (2017), I think that it's definitely one of his most refined works and succeeds as a thematic exploration of ideals of perfection, duality, and artistic sacrifice. Not to mention that Natalie Portman's incredible dedication to the lead role is undeniable.
Passionate ballerina Nina (Portman) eat, sleeps, and breathes her craft, and is one of the most dedicated dancers at the New York City Ballet. She lands her dream role as the lead in Swan Lake to play both White Swan and Black Swan, a role that requires both fragility and sensuality. Nina has all the qualities needed for the perfect White Swan, but newcomer Lily (Mila Kunis) embodies the Black Swan. Nina feels the pressures of getting the balance between the two personas, but when she starts to embrace her darker side it triggers a descent into madness.
Gone Girl (2014)
Director: David Fincher
Age rating: R
Length: 149 minutes
Arriving on: April 1
If crime thrillers are your thing, Gone Girl is a modern classic and staple from David Fincher packing the classic Fincherisms we love in his other suspense-ridden features. On top of that, Rosamund Pike is frighteningly convincing as the calculating Amy Dunne, a role that earned her an Oscar nomination in 2015.
Based on Gillian Flynn's New York Times best-selling novel, writer Nick Dunne (Ben Affleck) and his wife Amy (Pike) have a picture-perfect marriage, but when Amy goes missing on their fifth wedding anniversary her disappearance attracts mass media attention. His strange reaction to his wife's disappearance makes him a prime suspect in the case, and before he knows it the perfect image of their marriage starts to crack and the truth about who they both are surfaces.
Magpie (2024)
Director: Sam Yates
Age rating: R
Length: 90 minutes
Arriving on: April 11
Having it been released just last year, Sam Yates' neo-noir thriller Magpie is set and ready for its streaming debut this month. And although it only had a limited release, that's not to say it doesn't pack the same amount of thrills as other, more popular titles in this list do - its trailer looks quite promising.
Another movie that depicts the gradual shattering of a marriage, husband and wife Ben (Shazad Latif) and Anette (Daisy Ridley) have their lives changed when their daughter is cast in a movie alongside Alicia (Matilda Lutz), a popular actress. When filming commences, Anette's suspicions rise when her husband starts getting closer with Alicia and assuming that something might be going on between them, the ugly truth about their relationship begins to reveal itself.
Widows (2018)
Director: Steve McQueen
Age rating: R
Length: 128 minutes
Arriving on: April 1
Widows has a connection with the aforementioned Gone Girl, and that's because its author co-wrote the screenplay alongside director Steve McQueen, the mind behind Oscar Best Picture winner 12 Years a Slave (2013). Arriving on April 1, Widows is a heist thriller with some of the biggest names in film from Viola Davis, Colin Farrell, Elizabeth Debicki, Liam Neeson, and Robert Duvall.
Four Chicago-based women Veronica (Davis), Linda (Michelle Rodriguez) , Alice (Debicki), and Belle (Cynthia Erivo) are suddenly made widows when their criminal husbands are killed in an armed robbery. Leaving behind masses amount of debt, the four women having nothing in common band together to pull off a heist their husbands were planning in order to steal $5 million to pay back a crime boss.
Runaway Jury (2003)
Director: Gary Fleder
Age rating: PG-13
Length: 127 minutes
Arriving on: April 1
John Grisham's novel The Runaway Jury serves as the basis for the screenplay of Gary Fleder's legal thriller, starring John Cusack, Rachel Weisz, Gene Hackman, and Dustin Hoffman.
When a shooting takes place in New Orleans at a stock brokerage firm, the case is taken to trial against a firearms manufacturer who enlists the help of lawyer Wendell Rohr (Hackman), known for his illegal ways of filling a jury with people sympathetic to the defense. His savage plan come to a halt when juror Nicholas Easter (John Cusack) and his partner Marlee (Rachel Weisz) join the case, who say they're able to sway the jury and get a fair verdict out of it.
