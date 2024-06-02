5 action-packed blockbusters leaving Netflix in June 2024 – catch them before they're gone

Every month, movies come to Netflix (see our list of the top new Netflix movies) and movies leave. Among the films leaving Netflix in June 2024, we've picked four action-led smash hits we think are must-watch choices before they leave the service for good.

Each has something different to offer, whether that's recognizable ensemble casts, revenge stories with an iconic lead performance, or a futuristic technology epic. But, nonetheless, all are packed with immense action.

Be sure to catch these before they go, and don't forget our list of the best Netflix movies has more options to watch from all genres, too.

Bullet Train (2022)

Director: David Leitch

Runtime: 126 minutes

Age rating: R

Leaving on: June 2

Leitch's Bullet Train has the comedy elements and all-star ensemble cast you get with most major action blockbusters, with Brad Pitt and Aaron Taylor-Johnson in the lead roles. Ladybug (Pitt) is an assassin who hasn't been as successful as he set out to be. When he decides to take his next job slowly, his plan is quickly interrupted when he's faced with other assassins from around the world on a fast-moving train. Each of them is connected, but they all have clashing objectives.

Ready Player One (2018)

Director: Steven Spielberg

Runtime: 140 minutes

Age rating: PG-13

Leaving on: June 2

Based on Ernest Cline's novel of the same name, Spielberg brings the story to life on the big (and fast-moving) screen. Set in 2045, the world has spun into turmoil and the virtual reality simulation OASIS is the only method of escapism for people. When its creator James Halliday (Mark Rylance) dies, he promises to give his fortune to the first player that finds the Easter Egg hidden in his VR world. When teenage orphan Wade Watts (Tye Sheridan) steps up to the challenge, he finds himself becoming a hero in the most unlikely of ways.

Kill Bill: Vol 1 & 2

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Runtime: 110 minutes (Vol 1) 137 minutes (Vol 2)

Age rating: R

Leaving on: June 30

Uma Thurman is a true badass in Tarantino's assassin revenge movie. After waking from a four-year coma, former assassin The Bride (Thurman) seeks to get her revenge on the ex-lover and former assassin squad members that attempted to murder her. She draws up a list of all those who did her wrong, and with her pent-up rage and desire to get even, she sets out on a global quest to track down the people who took her unborn child, and the last four years of her life. Watch the double (kill) bill before they both go!

Inside Man (2006)

Director: Spike Lee

Runtime: 129 minutes

Age rating: R

Leaving on: June 30

The action of Inside Man brings crime, deceoption and mystery set on Wall Street. It follows detective Keith Frazier (Denzel Washington) who comes face-to-face with bank robber Dalton Russell (Clive Owen) during a hostage situation. When power broker Madaline White (Jodie Foster) enters the situation, she proposes high-stake negotiations that threaten Russell's plan. It's tense, twisty, and modern heist classic.