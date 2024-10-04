Netflix just canceled That '90s Show but there’s a better-rated series with 96% on Rotten Tomatoes being added in October

Another TV show has fallen victim to the Netflix ax as That '90s Show has been canceled after two seasons. But fret not, as the critically acclaimed Yellowjackets is coming to the best streaming service in October.

That '90s Show is a sequel to the classic sitcom That '70s Show, which propelled the likes of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis to Hollywood stardom back in the early noughties. However, franchise star Kurtwood Smith has now confirmed that the comedy series, which has 81% on Rotten Tomatoes, will not be renewed for a third season in an Instagram post.

That '70s Show follows the lives of six teenage friends in the fictional town of Point Place, Wisconsin from 1976 to 1979 and ran for eight seasons until 2006. In 2023, That '90s Show debuted on Netflix and centers on Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), the daughter of Eric Forman (Topher Grace) and Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon) from the original series, as she visits her grandparents for the summer and meets a new generation of Point Place kids.

Almost the entire original cast of That '70s Show returned for the sequel series, including Kurtwood Smith (Red), Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty), Topher Grace (Eric), Mila Kunis (Jackie), Ashton Kutcher (Kelso), Laura Prepon (Donna) and Wilder Valderrama (Fez).

But while That '90s Show is another axed show to add to the list of five shows canceled by Netflix in 2024 so far that you should still watch, Yellowjackets, which has an even better Rotten Tomatoes score of 96% has been added to everything new on Netflix in October 2024.

What is Yellowjackets about?

Yellowjackets, one of the best Paramount Plus shows, is a time-hopping thriller about a girls soccer team whose plane crashes into the Ontario wilderness in 1996 on the way to a tournament. After surviving the catastrophe, they must make some tough decisions to get through the harsh conditions. The series then jumps back to the present time and follows the consequences of this event in their adult lives in 2021.

When Yellowjackets debuted on Showtime in 2021, it became the cable channel's biggest original series in years and now it's set to receive even more praise when it becomes one of the best Netflix shows.

The show features a star-studded cast of Ella Purnell, Melanie Lynskey, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis, who have been praised for their performances, with The Verge writing in their Yellowjackets season 2 review: "It has, across the board, a brilliant ensemble cast with stellar chemistry."

Filming for Yellowjackets season 3 was underway in May 2024 with an expected 2025 release date but if you can't wait that long (understandable!), here are eight fleshy dramas to watch while you wait for the next instalment of the show.