6 shows cancelled by Netflix in 2023 that you should totally still watch

It's fair to say that Netflix has been known to partake in quite a few cancellations. Cut down in their prime or scrapped before they even had their moment to shine. Since Netflix has already cancelled more than 20 shows in 2023 alone (not including those that were announced to be coming to an end, like The Umbrella Academy ), that leaves many of us in a dilemma of whether to commit to a new series if it's only destined for the axe.

Well, the positive is that not all shows cancelled by Netflix end up gone for good. Thanks to fan campaigns, rival streamers swooping in to save the day and other creators making sure their story is told in other forms of media, these TV shows still have some life. And that's why you should consider giving these half a dozen picks a shot.

From a haunted theme park to two best friends with an unbreakable bond, here's six shows cancelled by Netflix that are still worth watching.

Uncoupled

Seasons on Netflix: 1

Not even the star power of Neil Patrick Harris could save Uncoupled from the chop. The eight-part rom-com about Michael, a gay man in his forties who has his life turned upside down when his long-term partner decides to call it quits, only made it one season. With plenty of comedic potential, a strong leading man and a colorful cast of supporting characters, including Tisha Campell's supportive business partner, Uncoupled was light-hearted fun. Thankfully, Showtime saw the promise and picked it up for season 2 with filming set to place in 2024.

Shadow and Bone

Seasons on Netflix: 2

Based on the Shadow and Bone trilogy and the Six of Crowns duology by Leigh Bardugo, the Netflix adaption found itself at an unexpected end due to the writer's and subsequent actor's strike. It was extremely popular but reports suggested production costs came into play for the cancellation.

Those fans disappointed are not letting it go either, having started a fan campaign that has earned over 160,000 signatures at the time of writing to make Netflix reconsider. It might also generate enough interest for another streaming to rescue the fantasy show – it's far from certain, but it could work. In the meantime, for any fans who are desperate for an ending, the original books are there to provide some level of comfort.

Dead End: Paranormal Park

Seasons on Netflix: 2

Following two back-to-back seasons, Dead End: Paranormal Park suddenly found itself not returning for a third. The lovable fantasy horror comedy set in a haunted theme park boasted smart writing and a great representation of the LGBTQ+ community. It follows two teens, Zach and Kody, who team up with a talking pug to battle demons and stop the apocalypse.

Since Netflix's cancellation, creator Hamish Steele has confirmed the show will receive a proper ending in the book: "I believe we will finish this story some day, some how," he stated (via X , formerly Twitter). "For now, I am working hard on the third and final DeadEndia book which I hope should offer some closure".

The Chair

Seasons on Netflix: 1

Struggling to attract the necessary viewing figures, The Chair was finally nixed in January this year after debuting its one and only season back in August 2021. Starring Sandra Oh as the first woman of color to head up the English department at Pembroke University, it deals with the common problems that academies are facing in the modern age, including representation, ageism and different learning styles. Without spoiling anything, the majority of the storyline gets wrapped up come the final credits so this is an easy one to treat like a mini-series.

Human Resources

Seasons on Netflix: 2

Acting as a spinoff of the widely popular Big Mouth – the longest-running adult scripted series in Netflix history – Human Resources focused directly on the hormone monsters rather than the people they were inhabiting. It earned two seasons before the streaming service decided to pull the plug. At the very least, Netflix confirmed that the characters will tie into the eighth and final season of Big Mouth in 2024. No reason to not binge all 10 seasons of both shows, then.

Firefly Lane

Seasons on Netflix: 2

Firefly Lane, a US drama about two best friends based on the novel by Kristin Hannah, was cancelled in April 2023. Thankfully, the show's creator Maggie Friedman had the good sense to make sure the story was wrapped up. She confirmed the news to Glamour :

"Originally, season two was just going to be 10 episodes, but I was talking to one of the Netflix executives who’s been such a great champion of the show and said, 'I know where the end of the story is. 'I know exactly what I want it to be. I just want to make sure that we get there and don’t end on a cliffhanger and then something happens and we don’t complete it.' I wanted to make sure that I got to tell the full story."

Now you can watch Firefly Lane in peace along with every other show on this list.

