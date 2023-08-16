A beloved Netflix show is returning after it was canceled – but as a film trilogy

When Netflix canceled Warrior Nun after two seasons, we very much enjoyed this joke: how many more episodes of Warrior Nun is Netflix making? Nun! But now there's a twist, because this nun ain't done. Warrior Nun is coming back not once, not twice but three times.

A huge fan outcry over the show's cancelation – Netflix's nun chuck, if you will – has resulted in the green light for three new Warrior Nun movies. Executive producer Dean English uploaded a video (below) to thank the fans and say: "I am very happy to announce that Warrior Nun is coming back as a trilogy of motion pictures. Once again, a trilogy of feature films. Three.”

And that's not all.

Are more Warrior Nun shows coming?

While English said that the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes limited what he could announce right now, he did drop some pretty big hints. “Some may ask, ‘Does this perhaps infer that there’s going to be a universe being launched of Warrior Nun, which could expand into films and TV series following characters that we already know?’" he said, before adding: "The answer to that question is yes. And there will be more details in the future.”

As with the previous, more cryptic announcement of Warrior Nun's return by show creator Simon Barry, English didn't say when we'll see it, who's paying for it, and most importantly of all, who's going to stream it. That raises the tantalising possibility that the films could end up on the best streaming service.

It's not as outlandish as that sounds, because if there's one thing Netflix cares about it's numbers – and fans of Warrior Nun generated some serious numbers in their attempts to stop the show from being canceled in the first place, much like fans of Shadow & Bone fans did.

The show also scored highly on engagement in its first season and season two has a whopping 99% audience rating and 100% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. That means the Warrior Nun movies already look like hits in the making.

We'll likely feature it among our top rated films lists, but whether it ends up in our best Netflix movies or best Disney Plus movies or best Prime Video movies or best Max movies guides is still very much up in the air.