Remember when Netflix used to revive canceled shows? Now other streamers are reviving Netflix's cast-offs

What plans does Netflix have for a new season of Warrior Nun? Nun! I know, I know. But don't despair at my jokes or at the bad news. If you're a fan of shows about warriors who are also nuns, you'll be pleased to know that the show's creator has confirmed Warrior Nun will be returning and that it has found a new home.

The news was broken by showrunner and creator Simon Barry, who tweeted on June 28: "Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion and amazing efforts - #WarriorNun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine. More details to come! SOON! Thank-you!!"

Netflix had canceled Warrior Nun last month, despite fans' best efforts to game the viewing stats to save the show from cancelation. The series is based on the comic book Warrior Nun Areala and the character of the same name. It's your classic good-versus-evil hero show with a knowing sense of humor, which is why it has attracted such a large audience of faithful fans. But superpowers are no match for Netflix's accountants, and the streamer chose not to renew Warrior Nun for a third season.

Where can I watch Warrior Nun season 3?

What Barry didn't say was where Warrior Nun would be returning to, how it would be returning or whether it would still feature the original cast. I'm pretty sure you won't see it on Hulu or Disney Plus, given the amount of ax-wielding that's going on in the 'Mouse House'. But it's likely that it will land on one of the best streaming services.

Warrior Nun is likely to do well for its new host, though. Season two has a whopping 99% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with more than 5,000 ratings. And it has a 100% critic rating, which means it's up there with The Bear, which I'm still crying about after Season two's astonishing finale.

I like this story because it's a great victory for the fans, who have been very passionate, very vocal and very determined to show the bean-counters that there's a market for their favorite TV show. It's just a shame that Netflix didn't keep the faith.