Searching for more Outer Banks? Here are 4 more teen dramas on Netflix to watch next

Following the news that Netflix would be renewing the popular teen action-adventure drama Outer Banks for a fifth and final season, it got me thinking about other similar teen adventure shows available on the best streaming service.
Now, I can see why you'd be put off by the term 'teen drama', but please don't let it corrupt our selection of what have been some of the best Netflix shows. While these shows are aimed at younger audiences, each title challenges genre expectations and explores important subject matters, such as classism, sexuality, changing friendships, and first romances – all of which are integral to the adolescent experience.
Elite
- RT score: 71%
- Age rating: TV-MA
- Length: ~41 minute episodes
- Creator: Carlos Montero
Elite is a Spanish-language high school drama that sheds light on themes including struggles of queer life, crime, classism and murder. Set in the fictional high school Las Encinas, which is home to teenage students from incredibly wealthy and privileged backgrounds, the show is one three critically acclaimed young adult dramas on Netflix. When three working-class students are offered scholarships at the school, it sparks a conflict between them and their wealthy counterparts. The show chronicles their social interactions and clashes with the other students, which eventually leads to murder.
Bloodline
- RT score: 62%
- Age rating: TV-MA
- Length: ~48 minute episodes
- Creators: Todd A. Kessler, Glenn Kessler, & Daniel Zelman
Netflix describes Bloodline as the "grown up Outer Banks" because of its shared plotlines of hidden family secrets. Starring Kyle Chandler, Sissy Spacek and Linda Cardellini, Bloodline follows a hard-working family unit based in Florida Keys, but what the community doesn't know about this all-perfect American family is that dark secrets are rooted in their history. As the family try their hardest to keep these secrets buried, people grow more paranoid and some are forced to commit some unfriendly acts.
On My Block
- RT score: 93%
- Age rating: TV-14
- Length: ~23 minute episodes
- Creators: Lauren Iungerich, Eddie Gonzalez, & Jeremy Haft
Like Outer Banks, On My Block centers around the importance of those you choose to be family following a group of four teenagers who are navigating the complicated culture of high school in a fictional Los Angeles town. Students Monse (Sierra Capri), Ruby (Jason Ganeo), Jamal (Brett Gray) and Cesar (Diego Tinoco) are lifelong friends whose relationships begin to shift as they grow into adolescence. From trying to pull a friend out of the wrong crowd to friendships evolving into romance, they face challenges that could alter their group dynamic.
Summertime
- RT score: 85% (Popcornmeter)
- Age rating: TV-MA
- Length: ~36 minute episodes
- Developed by: Mirko Cetrangolo & Anita Rivaroli
In this Italian-language show set on the Adriatic coast, it centers on a modern-day romance following main character Summer (Coco Rebecca Edogamhe), an introverted girl who falls for an ex motorcycle champion Ale (Ludovico Tersigni). Coming from two very different worlds, this romance drama follows their blossoming relationship inspired by Three Steps Over Heaven by Federico Moccia, which was also adapted into a movie of the same name in 2004.
