Max drops first-look clips of Peacemaker and The White Lotus in 2025 teaser trailer – these are the 4 shows I’ll be streaming first

The final weeks of 2024 are upon us and now that Max has dropped its 2025 teaser trailer (see below), I can’t help but think ahead and get excited for all the new shows coming to one of the best streaming services next year.

As well as a slew of new titles, including the upcoming release of Dune: Prophecy, the teaser trailer highlights some of the best Max shows set to return for a second and third season – some of which we also get a first-looks for.

Already, you can expect 2025 to be non-stop for Max with one thrilling TV show after the next. From returning fan-favorites like The Last of Us season 2 to new series such as It: Welcome to Derry, these are the shows I’m most excited to watch on Max in 2025.

Coming to Max in 2025 | The White Lotus, Peacemaker, Hacks, The Last of Us & More - YouTube Watch On

The Last of Us season two

The Last of Us - Season 2 - Official Trailer - Warner Bros. UK & Ireland - YouTube Watch On

We already know that The Last of Us season 2 will be arriving in the first half of 2025 after its unsettling first trailer dropped in September, revealing new cast member Catherine O’Hara.

There’s no denying that its first season was more than a smash hit as it's currently sitting at a staggering 96% on Rotten Tomatoes. Its second season teasers show that its next installment will undoubtedly be just as good, if not more tense, action-filled, and emotional than its first.

The White Lotus season three

(Image credit: HBO)

It’s not new to us that The White Lotus season 3 is lined up for a 2025 release date. After two years since the release of The White Lotus season 2, Max’s teaser trailer finally gives us the first-look of its next installment that we’ve been patiently waiting for. In addition to new cast members Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, and Blackpink’s Lisa, the trailer shows Natasha Rothwell returning to her role as Belinda from the show’s first season.

Mike White never intended his anthology series to surpass a first season, but six Primetime Emmy awards later and two unforgettable performances from Jennifer Coolidge, the show is still standing strong with viewers with a third season on the way.

While the first season was set on a holiday resort in Hawaii and the second season in Sicily, the upcoming third season takes us to Thailand where the drama will resume and unfold. What makes The White Lotus a successful TV show is its shape-shifting cast members and as for season three, newcomers Walton Goggins and Lisa from the K-Pop band Blackpink are drawing me back in. But I know I'm going to deeply miss Jennifer Coolidge as Tanya McQuoid.

Peacemaker season two

(Image credit: WarnerMedia)

Peacemaker season 2 also scored a first-look snippet in the trailer, featuring leading man John Cena as well as new cast member Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. It’s been a two-year gap since the superhero show’s debut, which has yet to announce a specific 2025 date for its next season.

Max's superhero show Peacemaker is a direct spin-off to James Gunn's 2021 movie The Suicide Squad, a faithful reimagining of David Ayer's catastrophic attempt at the supervillain movie Suicide Squad (2016). While the superhero genre isn't my go-to, Peacemaker's bright and colorful action sequences as well as its 93% Rotten Tomatoes score could convert me in 2025.

Untitled Rachel Sennott Project

Rachel Sennott next to Ayo Edebiri in the coming-of-age movie Bottoms. (Image credit: MGM Studios / Amazon)

Rachel Sennott's upcoming comedy series on Max is still in its early days (I mean, it doesn't even have a name yet), but as a fan of Sennott's skills as a writer and actor in movies Bodies Bodies Bodies (2022) and Bottoms (2023), the element of mystery surrounding her new show has me intrigued.

We still don't know exactly when in 2025 the show will air, but from Max's new teaser trailer I'm at peace with the fact that it's well into production. I'm not sure exactly what to expect from Sennott in her new project for Max, but I can only guess that it will pack the classic dead-pan comedy she's known for – and the quick snippet of her flashing herself while in the back seat of a convertible points to even more silliness on Sennott's part.