Max shares first look at It prequel series Welcome to Derry and now I'm desperate for a trailer

If you're like me, you've no doubt been impatiently waiting for the arrival of Welcome to Derry, Max's prequel series based on Stephen King's iconic (and mammoth) book, It. The book is so large that the most recent movie adaptation was split into two parts, and honestly, its lore is big enough to make it more than worthy of more adaptations.

Thankfully, we're getting just that, although we haven't been given a trailer so we'll have to wait a little longer. But there's plenty of great stuff coming to Max in November.

Despite the lack of trailers, Max has released some stills to tide us over. This gives us a little look inside Derry, which is thankfully fictional, so there's no chance of any of us actually ending up there – I hope not, anyway.

Take a look at the images below, fresh from one of the best streaming services.

Your worst dream come true... a first look at the HBO Original Series #ITWelcomeToDerry, coming to Max in 2025. pic.twitter.com/RU6Na83YbcOctober 31, 2024

What do we know about Welcome to Derry?

The creators are being fairly tight-lipped about plot details. According to a Max press release: "Set in the world of Stephen King’s It universe, It: Welcome to Derry is based on King’s It novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films It and It Chapter Two.”

So it's a prequel series and will expand on the lore we already know, which is making me impatient for a trailer and more information. It's one of my favorite books and I hope that this adaptation will be worthy of a spot on our best Max shows list, but only time will tell.

If you need more horror in your life before then, check out our best horror movies list or our big Halloween Week feature, which has plenty of streaming recommendations across all genres, so there's something for everyone.

