Everything new on Max in November 2024
All aboard the Max express
Are those sleigh bells I hear? Or is it just Max's November 2024 schedule? Last month, one of the best streaming services brought us an array of titles from comedy, action, and horror to fill our October evenings, and as we get closer to the holiday season you can expect to see a load of Christmas movies cropping up in between the best Max movies.
I can't wait to be reacquainted with my childhood favorites The Polar Express (2004), Elf (2003), and National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989), which I'll be watching on repeat to get me into the holiday spirit. But if you consider yourself to be a bit of a humbug, then Max has you sorted with plenty of other movies and shows, including a new A24 drama Janet Planet (2023).
Everything new on Max in November 2024
Arriving on November 1
A Christmas Carol (movie)
A Christmas Story (movie)
Another Earth (movie)
Big Miracle (movie)
Cirque du Freak: The Vampire's Assistant (movie)
Dirty Harry (movie)
Elf (movie)
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (movie)
Goodfellas (movie)
He's Just Not That Into You (movie)
Janet Planet (movie)
Jurassic Park (movie)
Jurassic Park III (movie)
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (movie)
The Addams Family 2 (movie)
The Extra Man (movie)
The Full Monty (movie)
The Hangover (movie)
The Lost World: Jurassic Park (movie)
The Other Side of the Door (movie)
The Polar Express (movie)
Unforgiven (movie)
Unstoppable (movie)
Arriving on November 2
Cleats & Convos episode 104 (TV show)
Arriving on November 3
Before They Kill Again season 1 (TV show)
Invincible Fight Girl season 1 (TV show)
Like Water For Chocolate (Como Agua Para Chocolate) season 1 (TV show)
Arriving on November 4
Holiday Wars season 6 (TV show)
Arriving on November 5
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
Game Changers season 1 (TV show)
Holiday Baking Championship season 11 (TV show)
Arriving on November 6
Fareed Zakaria Documentaries episode 201 – 204 (TV show)
Feuds Turned Fatal season 1 (TV show)
Arriving on November 7
Luva de Pedreiro: Viral Moves (Luva de Pedreiro - O Rei Da Jogada) (movie)
Arriving on November 8
Christmas Cookie Challenge season 8 (TV show)
Arriving on November 9
Cleats & Convos episode 106 (TV show)
Gold Rush season 15 (TV show)
Arriving on November 10
Build for Off-Road season 1 (TV show)
Arriving on November 11
Bellator: Fight Week Paris season 7 (TV show)
Arriving on November 12
Christina in the Country season 2 (TV show)
Moonshiners season 15 (TV show)
Operation Undercover season 1 (TV show)
TV on the Edge: Moments That Shaped Our Culture season 1 (TV show)
Arriving on November 13
Beat Bobby Flay: Holiday Throwdown (TV show)
Call Me TedDon't Hate Your House with the Property Brothers season 1 (TV show)
Arriving on November 14
A Very Merry Rickmas Yule LogCalcifer Yule LogCarville: Winning is Everything, Stupid (movie)
Harry Potter: Fireplace (TV show)
Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking season 1 (TV show)
Lost Monster Files season 1 (TV show)
The Dog House: UK season 5 Christmas Special (TV show)
Arriving on November 15
Casi el Paraíso (movie)
The Last Woodsmen season 1 (TV show)
Arriving on November 16
Cleats & Convos episode 107 (TV show)
Arriving on November 17
Dune: Prophecy season 1 (TV show)
Dynasties II season 1 (TV show)
First-Time Buyer's Club season 2 (TV show)
Arriving on November 18
Watchmen: Chapter I (movie)
Arriving on November 19
Night Is Not Eternal (documentary)
Arriving on November 20
Fareed Zakaria Documentaries episode 205 (TV show)
Surveilled (documentary)
Arriving on November 21
Human vs. Hamster (TV show)
Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch season 4 (TV show)
Mysteries of the Abandoned season 11 (TV show)
The Sex Lives of College Girls season 3 (TV show)
Arriving on November 25
Get Millie Black (TV show)
Arriving on November 26
90 Day Pillow Talk: The Other Way season 6 (TV show)
Chopped: Volume 3 season 59 (TV show)
Arriving on November 27
Barnwood Builders season 19 (TV show)
Good Bones season 9 (TV show)
Arriving on November 28
Mysteries of the Abandoned season 11 (TV show)
Second Chance Stage (TV show)
Sweethearts (movie)
Arriving on November 29
Music Box: Yacht Rock: A Dockumentary (documentary)
Arriving on November 30
Cleats & Convos episode 108 (TV show)
You might also like
- Max’s first Get Millie Black trailer teases a missing persons case, major betrayals and a Game of Thrones star
- Netflix, Max and Disney Plus lose points in new streaming surveys as two rivals gain popularity
- Furious Max users follow Netflix fans' lead by cancelling their subscriptions after recent price hike
Rowan is an Editorial Associate and Apprentice Writer for TechRadar. A recent addition to the news team, he is involved in generating stories for topics that spread across TechRadar's categories. His interests in audio tech and knowledge in entertainment culture help bring the latest updates in tech news to our readers.