Furious Max users follow Netflix fans' lead by cancelling their subscriptions after recent price hike
It’s max price, minimum content
Yesterday (June 4), HBO’s streaming service Max shocked with an immediate subscription increase across all of its ad-free tiers, which has sparked outrage from fans on social media with many arguing that the higher price isn’t justified, due to a lack of original content.
This news has not gone down well with customers – and comes after similar subscriber criticisms such as Netflix’s decision to remove its Basic tier and Spotify’s recent price hike, both of which are unwelcome changes to people’s subscription packages.
The increase comes ahead of the House of the Dragon season two premiere, a hotly anticipated return that is expected to bring in plenty of viewers. But recent changes could mean people won’t be watching the series on demand.
I see that @StreamOnMax is raising it's price just as House of Dragons 2 is being released. I really hope they understand I'm cancelling immediately after this show airs. The streaming services have gotten OUT OF CONTROL.June 4, 2024
Why are people leaving Max?
One angry customer tweeted that they’d be cancelling their subscription as a result of the hike, deciding to leave before the extra charge would hit their accounts during their next billing cycle.
“Canceling my subscription for Max, you guys just did a price hike, and now you're doing another one??? While also removing a lot of content and less streams per user??? How is that an effective business strategy?,” they wrote.
Another noted that the recent cancellation of the hit series Our Flag Means Death had sparked their decision to leave Max, with plenty of others criticising the streaming service for not giving people enough content to justify the price increase.
Ummm @StreamOnMax first cancels my favorite show (@OurFlagOnMax) for no reason and now is raising the subscription price???? lol byeeeee cancelling now 👋🏻👋🏻👋🏻 #saveOFMD #DontStreamOnMaxJune 4, 2024
Another claimed that it’ll be more cost effective to ditch the best streaming services and bring back cable, noting that there have been a number of similar price hikes recently from the likes of Peacock, for instance.
Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
If @StreamOnMax keeps raising their prices their going to start losing subscribers. With all these price hikes from streaming services, it's almost more cost efficient to reconnect that "cable" we all cut. #pricehikes #streamingJune 4, 2024
This is the second time Max has raised prices for its ad-free tiers since its launch. In 2023, the streamer raised the ad-free tier price from $14.99 to $15.99 a month, saying it would “allow it to invest in its content and user experience”.
You might also like
- Everything new on Max in June 2024
- Disney Plus, Hulu and Max will be available in a bundle soon, to take on Netflix's dominance – and we're officially back to cable
- Max frights and delights by bringing back Pennywise actor for the It prequel show, and renewing award-winning comedy hit Hacks for season 4
Want a TV upgrade? Our top 3 picks for all budgets
Best premium TV
The best-value elite TV on the planet is the S90C OLED TV: its pictures are stunning, it's got every key gaming feature, it's got all the streaming smarts, its sound is good, and it looks gorgeous. Here's our full Samsung S90C review.
Best mid-range TV
Premium pictures for a much lower price tag. The Hisense U8K is bright enough to be ideal for sport, has great contrast for movies, as future-proofed for gaming, and is unbeatable value. Read our full Hisense U8K review.
Best budget TV
Get this on one of its regular sales and its a steal. Excellent detail comes with rich, accurate colors, and an easy-to-use smart platform. It's even good for gaming. See our full Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED review.
Lucy is a long-time movie and television lover who is an approved critic on Rotten Tomatoes. She has written several reviews in her time, starting with a small self-ran blog called Lucy Goes to Hollywood before moving onto bigger websites such as What's on TV and What to Watch, with TechRadar being her most recent venture. Her interests primarily lie within horror and thriller, loving nothing more than a chilling story that keeps her thinking moments after the credits have rolled. Many of these creepy tales can be found on the streaming services she covers regularly.
When she’s not scaring herself half to death with the various shows and movies she watches, she likes to unwind by playing video games on Easy Mode and has no shame in admitting she’s terrible at them. She also quotes The Simpsons religiously and has a Blinky the Fish tattoo, solidifying her position as a complete nerd.