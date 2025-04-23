Sorry, Max's password crackdown just got serious – here’s how much it will cost to add an extra member to your subscription

Much like that scene in this week's The Last of Us season 2 episode (spoilers! So many spoilers! Also: spoilers!), we knew it was coming, we were dreading it coming and now it's here: the promised Max password crackdown is happening.

Max has launched a new add-on for its customers in the US, enabling you to add one person to your plan. It's available on all subscription plans and costs a flat $7.99 per month in the US. You can also only add one Extra Member per account.

How to add an extra member to your Max subscription

In order to add someone to your Max plan, you need to be the primary account holder. If they're under the same roof as you, an extra member account isn't necessary. But if they live somewhere else, you'll need to upgrade your account.

The Extra Member account will have its own login credentials and will deliver all the same best Max shows, best Max movies and features as the main account. But they can only stream on one device at a time, so they can't share their login with others in the same place.

If that person is already on your existing account, you'll be able to transfer their profile including their watch history, recommendations and settings to their new login.

For now, you have to be a direct subscriber to Max: bundle subscribers who get Max as part of a bigger package can't use the Extra Member feature. The Extra Member feature is only available in the US at the time of writing, but it's expected to rollout to more regions soon.

