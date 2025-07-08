Signing up to Amazon Prime for Prime Day? Stream these 7 Prime Video original TV shows rated better than 90% on Rotten Tomatoes to maximize your subscription

It's officially Amazon Prime Day week (running from 8 July-11 July in the US and UK, and to 14 July in Australia), and if you're signing up for a 30-day Prime subscription to take advantage of the sale, there's more than just great deals to be had!

Covering all things streaming here at TechRadar AU, I keep a close tab on the top shows available on all the best streaming services. Included for free with Amazon Prime subscriptions, there's a ton of value to be found on the tech giant's Prime Video streaming service – especially if you're joining for the first time (or first time in a while).

With teenage comedies, action flicks, heart-wrenching dramas and everything in between, here are my 7 must-watch Prime Video original TV shows.

Clarkson's Farm

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

RT score: 96%

Seasons: 4

Watching someone farm for four seasons might sound boring, but Clarkson's Farm is easily one of the most engaging shows on TV. Trust me when I say that it will take only a few episodes to get fully invested in the Diddly Squat Farm.

As you can probably guess, much of the entertainment comes Jeremy Clarkson himself – who you might know from Top Gear – as he frequently butts heads with his farmhand Kaleb and advisor Charlie, whose sensibility always seems to annoy Clarkson in the greatest way.

Equally heartfelt and hilarious, this well-rounded docuseries provides an eye-opening window into the realities of farming and it's an easy recommendation.

Reacher

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

RT score: 96%

Seasons: 3

A show like Reacher could easily be dismissed as being for the action-loving man who wants to live out his fantasy as a giant who beats up bad guys and gets the pretty girl.

Don't get me wrong – it is that, but it's also just a fun, easy watch that's perfect for anyone who wants a high quality action-mystery series that won't necessarily leave you anxious before bed or reaching for a box of tissues.

Based on Lee Child's novels, Reacher has been a huge hit for Prime Video – so much so that a spin-off called Neagley is in the works, as reported by our colleagues at Tom's Guide. A must-watch for anyone looking for their next action fix, Reacher sets a high bar in the TV action space. And, hey, it's worth watching season three purely to see the actor that makes Reacher look small.

Watch Reacher on Prime Video

Overcompensating

(Image credit: Prime Video)

RT score: 96%

Seasons: 1

You might not have heard of this series before, and that's because it was only released a couple of months ago, in May 2025. If you're looking for a bit of easy-watching fun, Overcompensating is for you.

It follows Benny, a closeted high school football star as he starts at college and finds himself overcompensating to try and keep up appearances as a jock.

It's perhaps nothing revolutionary, but this series is one of the more engaging takes on the modern college dramedy. While there's a handful of touching moments, Overcompensating is a smash-hit new comedy that offers a light and fun example of self discovery.

Watch Overcompensating on Prime Video

The Narrow Road to the Deep North

(Image credit: Prime Video)

RT score: 100%

Seasons: 1

We've already spouted about how good this hidden Aussie gem on Prime Video is, but I jumped on this series the second it came out – and was immediately glad I did.

This series follows WW2 soldier Dorrigo Evans across three time periods: pre-war, his time as a prisoner of war (POW), and into his older years. Jacob Elordi stars as the younger version of Evans, with Ciarán Hinds taking the reins in his older years.

Beautifully brutal, it charts Dorrigo's pre-war love affair with his uncle’s wife Amy (Odessa Young) and how that love sustains him during his time as a POW. As an older gentleman, now a revered surgeon and war hero, he struggles with both survivors' guilt and that of his affair.

Based on Richard Flanagan’s novel, the show unfolds over five gripping episodes.

Watch The Narrow Road to the Deep North on Prime Video

Invincible

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

RT score: 99%

Seasons: 3

Invincible hardly needs my recommendation; if you were interested, you've likely already signed up for Prime to watch it. Nevertheless, it's worth highlighting.

This is a truly stellar piece of superhero animation. With three full seasons ready for bingeing and many more on the horizon, now's a great time to dive into Invincible. It follows the teenage Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) as he's guided through his superherodom by his father (J.K. Simmons) – the strongest hero on Earth.

If your favorite part of superhero stories like Spider-Man is the beginning, where the protagonist is struggling to balance love, school/work and heroism, then Invincible is a must-watch. It's a superhero story like no other. Like Amazon's The Boys, it's also got a dark streak and is supremely violent... consider yourself warned.

Watch Invincible on Prime Video

The Boys

(Image credit: Jan Thijs)

RT score: 93%

Seasons: 4

It's impossible to talk about Prime Video shows without mentioning The Boys. With season five wrapping filming this month, the final installment is almost here, making now the perfect time to catch up.

Emotional, brutal, hilarious, and just downright weird, The Boys probably isn't for everyone. However, it boasts a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes across four seasons because it's a seriously great black-comedy that can also go toe-to-toe with the best of Marvel when it comes to action.

In a universe where superheroes are treated like a combination of celebrities, gods and politicians – but aren't as heroic as their PR teams would have you believe – The Boys attempt to reveal the truth.

Also worth a special mention is Gen V – a spin-off series that throws the The Boys wit and brutality into a fun college environment. Season two is set to land in September.

Watch The Boys on Prime Video

Fallout

(Image credit: Prime Video)

RT score: 93%

Seasons: 1

You might have dismissed Fallout as only for fans of the video game franchise. If so, you made a grave mistake. With season two arriving in December and a third season already announced, catch up on season one now to join the conversation.

In a world full of excellent game adaptations, from The Last of Us to Super Mario Bros and Castlevania, Fallout might be just the best of the bunch. Led by Ella Purnell (Sweetpea, Yellowjackets) and Walton Goggins (The White Lotus), it's set two hundred years after the apocalypse – a nuclear war that resulted in billions dead.

In this strange new world, civilization has since continued in luxury underground vaults, protected from radiation. That is, until Lucy (Purnell) is forced above ground to face the wickedly weird and violent world above.

Watch Fallout on Prime Video