Hulu on Fire Stick: how to get it and start watching now

Lots of people are no doubt wondering whether it’s possible to install Hulu on Fire Stick, essentially pairing one of the best streaming services around with an outstanding portable smart TV device. In short, it’s up there with the likes of Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Together, Hulu and Amazon’s Fire Stick make a formidable team, combining a top-notch streaming service full of exclusive content with a portable TV dongle that enables you to watch your favourite shows on the go. Read on to find out how to get started.

Is Hulu available on Fire Stick yet?

Yes, it is. Hulu is fully compatible with Amazon’s Fire Stick. In fact, it only takes a few minutes to download the app and get started.

As existing Fire Stick users will know, this compact smart TV device is incredibly quick and easy to use. When you combine this technology with Hulu, you have a huge amount of TV content in a pocket-sized device that you can take with you wherever you go.

How to install Hulu on Fire Stick

Presuming you’re already signed up to Hulu, before you start the process of installing it on your Fire Stick, the first thing to do is to make sure your device is plugged into a HDMI socket and the power is turned on.

Next, open up the Fire Stick dashboard, locate the Find button on the home screen, and then click Search. After this, type Hulu into the search box. You can either use the on-screen keyboard or the voice search feature to do this.

Now, click Hulu when the search term appears on the screen. Navigate to the Apps & Games section and click the Hulu app logo. If this is the first time you’re downloading the app, you’ll need to click Get on the next screen that appears. Otherwise, you can reinstall it by clicking Download.

Click Open when the download is complete and you can start browsing the Hulu content you wish to watch.

What can I watch on Hulu with Fire Stick?

Despite being owned by Disney, Hulu is very different from the media giant’s other popular streaming service Disney Plus, which is definitely more child-oriented. Although there is a kids section, Hulu is packed with grown-up content from multiple networks, including Starz, ABC, Fox, ESPN, and more.

There are thousands of viewing options to suit every taste, from award-winning films like Parasite and American Animals, to TV dramas like 9-1-1, documentaries like I am Greta, and popular shows including Shark Tank and Last Man Standing.

What other streaming services are available on Fire Stick?

Netflix

Disney Plus

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV Plus

YouTube TV

BBC iPlayer

What other devices can I watch Hulu on?

The Amazon Fire Stick isn’t the only device you can watch Hulu on. You can download the streaming service on many others, including Hulu on Roku, Apple TV and Chromecast. You can also download it onto gaming consoles, including Hulu on PS4, PS5, as well as Xbox consoles.

It is also available to download on most Smart TVs, iOS and Android devices, as well as Windows and Mac via browser or app.

