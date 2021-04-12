Hulu on PS4: How to get it and start watching now

Since its launch in 2007, Hulu has established itself as a popular video-on-demand service with an extensive library that can be streamed on many devices, including PS4 consoles. It offers hundreds of movies and TV shows and a growing amount of fantastic original content.

Head straight to Hulu and sign up to the latest Hulu deals

In this article, we explain everything that you need to know about how to install and access Hulu on PS4, as well as the content that’s available to watch on this streaming service.

Read more: our guide to the best TV streaming services

Is Hulu on PS4 yet?

Yes, Hulu can be installed and streamed on both PS4 and PS4 Pro consoles. Notably, you can access the Hulu + Live TV subscription plan on a PS4, which isn’t possible on a PS3.

Before installing Hulu, make sure you’ve signed into your PlayStation Network account and signed up for one of Hulu’s subscription plans, which start at $5.99 per month. After this, you can download the Hulu app onto your PS4 for free.

How to install Hulu on PS4

Installing Hulu onto your PS4 is a straightforward process, so you’ll be able to stream from your console and TV in no time.

First, you need to find the Hulu app. Use your PS4 controller to select the PlayStation Store icon on the PlayStation home menu, then type “Hulu” into the search bar at the top of the screen.

Next, scroll to the Hulu app that appears in the results, and select it. This will take you to the app page, from which you can select the Download option that’s located underneath the Hulu logo.

The download process shouldn’t take long. Once it’s complete, select Start, which will take you to the app itself so you can sign in.

Now that Hulu is installed, you can easily find the app by selecting the TV & Video icon, which is located on the PlayStation home menu ribbon.

Haven't signed up yet? Head to their website and benefit from a free trial of Hulu

(Image credit: Hulu)

What can I watch on Hulu with PS4?

Hulu has an expansive library that’s yours to explore for $5.99 per month with the basic plan. Its catalog contains over 2,000 movies - from new releases to classics - and over 1,000 TV shows, including critically acclaimed Hulu Originals such as the Emmy-winning The Handmaid’s Tale and the impactful period drama Harlots. There are several documentaries and children’s shows available and a continually updated selection of new content.

Hulu also offers over 65 network TV channels, which you can live-stream by opting for the Hulu + Live TV subscription plan for $64.99 per month. With this, you can keep up on news and sports and enjoy plenty of programs from many of the biggest TV networks.

Additionally, it’s possible to customize your Hulu plan by paying for optional network packages, including HBO Max, Showtime, and Cinemax.

Sound good? Sign up to Hulu right now

What other streaming services are available on PS4?

Netflix

Disney Plus

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV Plus

YouTube

BBC iPlayer

Crunchyroll

Twitch

Now TV

(Image credit: HBO Max)

What other devices can I watch Hulu on?

Sony PlayStation consoles: PS3 and PS5

Xbox consoles: Xbox X, Xbox S, Xbox One, and Xbox 360

Nintendo Switch consoles

iOS devices: iPhones and iPads (both 5th generation or later)

Android devices: phones and tablets (both with Android 5.0 or above)

Computers: Macs (with OS X 10.13 or above) and PCs (Windows 10)

Smart TVs: Android, Apple (4th generation or later), Vizio SmartCast, LG (select models), and Samsung (select models)

Amazon Fire devices: tablets, TVs, and TV Sticks

Google Chromecast devices

Roku devices (select models running version 8.1 or above)

Xfinity Flex Streaming and X1 TV boxes

Read more: